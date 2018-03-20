LAHORE: West Indies cricketer Darren Sammy posted a tweet upon his arrival to Pakistan for the Pakistan Super League matches.

“Destination Lahore,” Sammy captioned his photo tweet.

The picture also had English cricketer Chris Jordan posing with him.

Several foreign players including the Peshawar Zalmi skipper have arrived in Lahore to participate in the playoff matches in the third edition of league.

The foreign guests including players and coaches were taken to a private hotel located at Mall Road from the Allama Iqbal International Airport under tight security.

Lahore has worn festive look ahead of eliminators to be played at Gaddafi Stadium. The first one will take place between Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators.

The winner of the first eliminator will face Karachi Kings in the second knock out match.

The team, which wins the second eliminator, will face Islamabad United in the final at Karachi.

