Denly delighted over bringing cricket back to Pakistan

March 22, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
LAHORE: English cricketer Joe Denly expressed his delight playing his role in bringing cricket back to Pakistan.

The Karachi Kings batsman was among the several international cricketers to play the Pakistan Super League in the country.

“Fantastic, really enjoyed it. Great to bring cricket back to Pakistan and hopefully it continues,” he said.

He also said that the hospitality was given by the Pakistani fans was “fantastic”.

“Really enjoyed my time and thank you every much,” Denly added.


