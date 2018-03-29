SYDNEY: Cricket David Warner has issued a formal apology to the cricketing world over his involvement in the ball-tampering scandal which rocked Cricket Australia.

Steve Smith and David Warner were banned for a year and Cameron Bancroft was suspended for nine months after admitting guilty of tampering the ball in the third Test match against South Africa.

“Mistakes have been made which have damaged cricket. I apologize for my part and take responsibility for it,” he stated.

The batsman also said that he understood the distress this has caused the sport and its fans.

He added, “It’s a stain on the game we all love and I have loved since I was a boy”.

