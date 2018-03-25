Darren Sammy speaks Urdu, chants ‘Pakistan Zindabad’

March 25, 2018
By: shahjahankhurram

KARACHI: Peshawar Zalmi skipper Darren Sammy took to the stage after the musical performances and spoke in Urdu, chanted slogans of Pakistan Zindabad as well.Â 

LIVE UPDATES: Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United

"The love we have received from the people of Karachi is phenominal," said the Peshawar Zalmi skipper. "I see a lot of yellow shirts in the crowd which means that there are lots of Zalmi supporters in Karachi."

Before he went off-stage, Sammy chanted 'Pakistan Zindabad' much to the crowd's amusement.

 

