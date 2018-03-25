By: shahjahankhurram

KARACHI: Peshawar Zalmi skipper Darren Sammy took to the stage after the musical performances and spoke in Urdu, chanted slogans of Pakistan Zindabad as well.Â

"The love we have received from the people of Karachi is phenominal," said the Peshawar Zalmi skipper. "I see a lot of yellow shirts in the crowd which means that there are lots of Zalmi supporters in Karachi."

Before he went off-stage, Sammy chanted 'Pakistan Zindabad' much to the crowd's amusement.