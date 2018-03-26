Daren Sammy is thankful despite defeat

March 26, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
Peshawar Zalmi captain Daren Sammy took to Twitter to thank God for giving him strength and vision to lead his team

“I will still send the praises up for blessing me and my team,” he tweeted with a picture of him looking up to the sky. “Even tho we didnt get the victory You Lord almighty knows what’s best. I did say let your will be done and i shall not question your work. Thank you for the strength skills and vision u gave to me to lead my team..”

Islamabad United defeated Peshawar Zalmi to clinch the PSL 2018 trophy Sunday.


