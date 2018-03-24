Cricket is the winner: Darren Sammy

PESHAWAR: Peshawar Zalmi captain Darren Sammy said that the cricket would be the winner in Karachi which had not hosted a major cricket game in nearly a decade.

“I have been told they have a lot of Pashtuns here. So I want them to come out dressing the yellow shirts. In the end, cricket is the winner and I think it’s been over 10 years that they had any sort of major cricket here,” Sammy told media persons at National Stadium.

“First of all, fans in Karachi should come and support us for good cricket. And hopefully both teams could put up a great show.”

He hoped that Peshawar would defend its title.

“At the start of tournament, I said we are here to defend our title. We know it was not going to be easy, but the journey has been a great one.”

To a question, he said that his bowling unit would click again in the final.

“Well, Kamran has been in red hot form too. So they will be thinking how to stop my champion. But look we respect every opposition. So far our bowlers have come up with a plan against batters and that is why we are in the final.”

“Tomorrow is no different. Ronchi has had a good tournament and we have our plan for him and hopefully we will execute it and get the results we want.”

I challenge Karachi to be greater

“It’s good to be here. So far the city has been great. Lahore was great and I challenge Karachi to be greater,” he added.

Story first published: 24th March 2018