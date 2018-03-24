Cricket controversy: Bancroft, Smith admit ball-tampering

March 24, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
Cape Town: Australia’s Cameron Bancroft and captain Steve Smith admitted to ball-tampering during the third Test against South Africa on Saturday.

Bancroft was caught on television cameras appearing to rub a yellow object on the ball, and later said: “I was in the wrong
place at the wrong time. I want to be here (in the press conference) because I want to be accountable for my actions.”

Smith added: “The leadership group knew about it.” – AFP


