DUBAI: In the 19th match of Pakistan Super League three, Karachi Kings won the toss and decided to field against Quetta Gladiators at Dubai on Thursday.
Sarfraz Ahmad-led Quetta Gladiators will hit the ground with renewed confidence that they got from the last night win against table-toppers Multan Sultans.
The Sarfraz XI will clash Karachi Kings at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium tonight to get more chances to lift the trophy.
Standing on second spot, Karachi Kings have a definite edge over the rivals as they lost only one match with three wins in comparison with three losses of Gladiators.
Live Updates
Quetta Gladiators Innings – 167/3 (Overs : 19)
END OF OVER:19 | 6 Runs 1 Wkt | QG: 167/3 | RR: 8.78
18.6 Amir to Watson, 1 run,
18.6 Amir to Watson, wide,
18.5 Amir to Anwar Ali, 1 run,
18.4 Amir to Watson, 1 run,
18.3 Amir to Anwar Ali, 1 run,
18.2 Amir to Watson, 1 run,
Anwar Ali, right handed bat, comes to the crease
18.1 Amir to Rossouw, out Caught by Denly!!
END OF OVER:18 | 13 Runs | QG: 161/2 | RR: 8.94
17.6 Wiese to Rossouw, 1 run,
17.5 Wiese to Watson, 1 run,
17.4 Wiese to Rossouw, 1 run,
17.3 Wiese to Rossouw, FOUR,
17.2 Wiese to Rossouw, no run,
17.1 Wiese to Rossouw, SIX,
END OF OVER:17 | 4 Runs 1 Wkt | QG: 148/2 | RR: 8.70
16.6 Usman Khan to Rossouw, 1 run,
16.5 Usman Khan to Watson, 1 run
16.4 Usman Khan to Watson, no run,
16.3 Usman Khan to Pietersen, out Caught by Bopara!!
16.2 Usman Khan to Watson, 1 run,
16.1 Usman Khan to Pietersen, 1 run,
OUT! 16.3 Usman Khan to Kevin Pietersen
END OF OVER:16 | 14 Runs | QG: 144/1 | RR: 9.00
15.6 Mohammad Irfan to Watson, FOUR,
15.5 Mohammad Irfan to Pietersen, 1 run,
15.4 Mohammad Irfan to Watson, leg byes, 1 run,
15.3 Mohammad Irfan to Watson, SIX,
SIX! 15.3 Mohammad Irfan Jnr to Shane Watson
15.2 Mohammad Irfan to Pietersen, 1 run,
15.1 Mohammad Irfan to Watson, 1 run,
END OF OVER:15 | 8 Runs | QG: 130/1 | RR: 8.66
14.6 Usman Khan to Pietersen, FOUR,
14.5 Usman Khan to Watson, 1 run,
14.4 Usman Khan to Pietersen, 1 run,
14.3 Usman Khan to Watson, 1 run,
14.2 Usman Khan to Pietersen, 1 run,
14.1 Usman Khan to Pietersen, no run,
SIX! 13.1 Mohammad Amir to Shane Watson
100 comes up for Quetta Gladiators!
Usman Khan to Watson, no run
Usman Khan to Pietersen, 1 run
END OF OVER: 7 | 15 Runs | QG: 61/1Â
6.6 Afridi to Pietersen, 1 run
6.5 Afridi to Shafiq, out Lbw!!
6.4 Afridi to Shafiq, no run,
6.3 Afridi to Shafiq, no run
6.2 Afridi to Shafiq, FOUR,
6.1 Afridi to Shafiq, FOUR,
Shahid Afridi, right-arm leg break, comes into the attack
END OF OVER:6 | 15 Runs | QG: 52/0 | RR: 8.66
5.6 Mohammad Irfan to Watson, FOUR,
5.5 Mohammad Irfan to Watson, SIX,
5.4 Mohammad Irfan to Watson, no run,
5.3 Mohammad Irfan to Watson, FOUR,
5.2 Mohammad Irfan to Shafiq, 1 run,
5.1 Mohammad Irfan to Shafiq, no run,
Mohammad Irfan Jnr, right-arm medium, comes into the attack
END OF OVER:5 | 3 Runs | QG: 37/0 | RR: 7.40
4.6 Usman Khan to Shafiq, 1 run,
4.5 Usman Khan to Shafiq, no run,
4.4 Usman Khan to Watson, 1 run,
4.3 Usman Khan to Watson, no run,
4.2 Usman Khan to Shafiq, 1 run,
4.1 Usman Khan to Shafiq, no run,
END OF OVER:4 | 7 Runs | QG: 34/0 | RR: 8.50
3.6 Amir to Watson, no run,
3.5 Amir to Watson, no run,
3.4 Amir to Watson, FOUR,
3.3 Amir to Watson, no run,
3.2 Amir to Shafiq, 1 run,
3.1 Amir to Shafiq, 2 runs,
END OF OVER:3 | 18 Runs | QG: 27/0 | RR: 9.00
2.6 Imad Wasim to Watson, SIX,
2.5 Imad Wasim to Watson, SIX,
2.4 Imad Wasim to Watson, no run,
2.3 Imad Wasim to Watson, no run,
2.2 Imad Wasim to Watson, SIX,
2.1 Imad Wasim to Watson, no run,
END OF OVER:2 | 2 Runs | QG: 9/0 | RR: 4.50
1.6 Amir to Watson, 1 run,
1.5 Amir to Watson, no run,
1.4 Amir to Watson, no run,
1.3 Amir to Watson, no run,
1.2 Amir to Shafiq, 1 run,
1.1 Amir to Shafiq, no run,
Mohammad Amir, left-arm fast medium, comes into the attack
END OF OVER:1 | 7 Runs | QG: 7/0 | RR: 7.00
0.6 Imad Wasim to Watson, no run,
0.5 Imad Wasim to Watson, no run,
0.4 Imad Wasim to Watson, no run
0.3 Imad Wasim to Watson, FOUR,
0.2 Imad Wasim to Watson, 2 runs,
0.1 Imad Wasim to Shafiq, 1 run,
Shafiq and Watson are at the crease. Shafiq is on strike.
Imad Wasim will open the attack
All set. Wasim to open the attack
> Karachi drop their opener and death bowler for two allrounders.
> Afridi and Wiese are in for Karachi. Khurram Manzoor and Tymal Mills are out. Quetta remain unchanged.
> Karachi Kings win the toss. They’ll bowl first.
Kings XI: Shahid Afridi, JL Denly, Babar Azam, CA Ingram, RS Bopara, Imad Wasim (c), Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Irfan jnr, Mohammad Amir, D Wiese, Usman Khan
Gladiators XI: Asad Shafiq, SR Watson, KP Pietersen, RR Rossouw, Rameez Raja (2), Sarfraz Ahmed (c), Anwar Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Khan, B Laughlin, Rahat Ali.
Story first published: 8th March 2018