DUBAI: In the 19th match of Pakistan Super League three, Karachi Kings won the toss and decided to field against Quetta Gladiators at Dubai on Thursday.

Sarfraz Ahmad-led Quetta Gladiators will hit the ground with renewed confidence that they got from the last night win against table-toppers Multan Sultans.

The Sarfraz XI will clash Karachi Kings at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium tonight to get more chances to lift the trophy.

Standing on second spot, Karachi Kings have a definite edge over the rivals as they lost only one match with three wins in comparison with three losses of Gladiators.

Live Updates

Quetta Gladiators Innings – 167/3 (Overs : 19)

Amir to Pietersen, 1 run

Amir to Watson, 1 run

Amir to Pietersen, 1 run Amir to Pietersen, 4 runs Amir to Watson, 1 run Amir to Watson,Â SIX END OF OVER: 13 | 5 Runs | QG: 108/1Â Afridi to Watson, 1 run Afridi to Pietersen, 1 run Afridi to Pietersen, no run Afridi to Watson, 1 run Afridi to Pietersen, 1 run Afridi to Watson, 1 run END OF OVER: 12 | 8 Runs | QG: 103/1Â Wiese to Pietersen,Â FOUR Wiese to Watson, 1 run Wiese to Pietersen, 1 run Wiese to Pietersen, no run Wiese to Watson, 1 run Wiese to Pietersen, 1 run END OF OVER: 11 | 10 Runs | QG: 95/1Â Afridi to Pietersen, 1 run Afridi to Pietersen,Â FOUR Afridi to Pietersen,Â FOUR Afridi to Watson, 1 run Afridi to Watson, no run Afridi to Watson, no run, cuts it to extra-cover END OF OVER: 10 | 12 Runs | QG: 85/1Â

Wiese to Pietersen,Â SIX

Wiese to Pietersen,Â FOUR

Wiese to Watson, 1 run

Wiese to Pietersen, 1 run

Wiese to Pietersen, no run

Wiese to Pietersen, no run

END OF OVER: 9 | 5 Runs | QG: 73/1Â

Afridi to Pietersen, 1 run

Afridi to Watson, 1 run

Afridi to Watson, no run

Afridi to Watson, 2 runs

Afridi to Pietersen, 1 run

Afridi to Pietersen, no run

END OF OVER: 8 | 7 Runs | QG: 68/1Â

Usman Khan to Pietersen, 1 run

Usman Khan to Pietersen,Â FOUR

Usman Khan to Watson, 1 run Usman Khan to Watson, no run Usman Khan to Pietersen, 1 run Usman Khan to Pietersen, no run, blocked from the crease

END OF OVER: 7 | 15 Runs | QG: 61/1Â

6.6 Afridi to Pietersen, 1 run

6.5 Afridi to Shafiq, out Lbw!!

6.4 Afridi to Shafiq, no run,

6.3 Afridi to Shafiq, no run

6.2 Afridi to Shafiq, FOUR,

6.1 Afridi to Shafiq, FOUR,

Shahid Afridi, right-arm leg break, comes into the attack

END OF OVER:6 | 15 Runs | QG: 52/0 | RR: 8.66

5.6 Mohammad Irfan to Watson, FOUR,

5.5 Mohammad Irfan to Watson, SIX,

5.4 Mohammad Irfan to Watson, no run,

5.3 Mohammad Irfan to Watson, FOUR,

5.2 Mohammad Irfan to Shafiq, 1 run,

5.1 Mohammad Irfan to Shafiq, no run,

Mohammad Irfan Jnr, right-arm medium, comes into the attack

END OF OVER:5 | 3 Runs | QG: 37/0 | RR: 7.40

4.6 Usman Khan to Shafiq, 1 run,

4.5 Usman Khan to Shafiq, no run,

4.4 Usman Khan to Watson, 1 run,

4.3 Usman Khan to Watson, no run,

4.2 Usman Khan to Shafiq, 1 run,

4.1 Usman Khan to Shafiq, no run,

END OF OVER:4 | 7 Runs | QG: 34/0 | RR: 8.50

3.6 Amir to Watson, no run,

3.5 Amir to Watson, no run,

3.4 Amir to Watson, FOUR,

3.3 Amir to Watson, no run,

3.2 Amir to Shafiq, 1 run,

3.1 Amir to Shafiq, 2 runs,

END OF OVER:3 | 18 Runs | QG: 27/0 | RR: 9.00

2.6 Imad Wasim to Watson, SIX,

2.5 Imad Wasim to Watson, SIX,

2.4 Imad Wasim to Watson, no run,

2.3 Imad Wasim to Watson, no run,

2.2 Imad Wasim to Watson, SIX,

2.1 Imad Wasim to Watson, no run,

END OF OVER:2 | 2 Runs | QG: 9/0 | RR: 4.50

1.6 Amir to Watson, 1 run,

1.5 Amir to Watson, no run,

1.4 Amir to Watson, no run,

1.3 Amir to Watson, no run,

1.2 Amir to Shafiq, 1 run,

1.1 Amir to Shafiq, no run,

Mohammad Amir, left-arm fast medium, comes into the attack

END OF OVER:1 | 7 Runs | QG: 7/0 | RR: 7.00

0.6 Imad Wasim to Watson, no run,

0.5 Imad Wasim to Watson, no run,

0.4 Imad Wasim to Watson, no run

0.3 Imad Wasim to Watson, FOUR,

0.2 Imad Wasim to Watson, 2 runs,

0.1 Imad Wasim to Shafiq, 1 run,

Shafiq and Watson are at the crease. Shafiq is on strike.

Imad Wasim will open the attack

All set. Wasim to open the attack

> Karachi drop their opener and death bowler for two allrounders.

> Afridi and Wiese are in for Karachi. Khurram Manzoor and Tymal Mills are out. Quetta remain unchanged.

> Karachi Kings win the toss. They’ll bowl first.

Kings XI: Shahid Afridi, JL Denly, Babar Azam, CA Ingram, RS Bopara, Imad Wasim (c), Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Irfan jnr, Mohammad Amir, D Wiese, Usman Khan

Gladiators XI: Asad Shafiq, SR Watson, KP Pietersen, RR Rossouw, Rameez Raja (2), Sarfraz Ahmed (c), Anwar Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Khan, B Laughlin, Rahat Ali.

Story first published: 8th March 2018