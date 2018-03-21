Captains Du Plessis and Smith clash over Rabada decision

March 21, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
Cape Town: South African captain Faf du Plessis on Wednesday hit back at his Australian counterpart Steve Smith’s criticism of the decision to overturn a ban on South African fast bowler Kagiso Rabada.

Rabada’s punishment of three demerit points for deliberate physical contact with Smith in the second Test in Port Elizabeth was reduced to one point, overturning a two-match ban that would have seen him ruled out of the series.

Smith claimed in an overnight interview with Australian journalists that the contact with Rabada in the second Test in Port Elizabeth had been “a little bit harder than it actually looked on the footage”.

The Australian captain said he was surprised he had not been asked his opinion before the ruling was made and also claimed that a “line in the sand” had been drawn regarding physical contact.

“The ICC have set the standard, haven’t they? There was clearly contact out in the middle,” said Smith.

“I certainly won’t be telling my bowlers to go out there and after you take a wicket go and get in their space. I don’t think that is on and part of the game.

But the standard has been set.” Du Plessis, though, praised the appeal process, saying it was good for cricket.

“I don’t see a problem with having a fair system where a neutral guy sits and listens to both parties,” he said. – AFP


Published in Sports

Story first published: 21st March 2018

 

Tags:


 

