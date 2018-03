By: Samaa Web Desk

KARACHI: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah arrived at the National Stadium to watch the PSL final on Sunday.

In the presence of heavily armed guards, the Bhutto scion and Sindh chief minister could be seen walking towards the stadium in a video footage.

Islamabad United take on Peshawar Zalmi in the final of PSL 2018.