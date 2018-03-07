Australia’s Warner fined for De Kock altercation

March 7, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Sports
DURBAN: Australia vice-captain David Warner has been fined 75 per cent of his match fee for breaching Level 2 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the fourth day of the first Test against South Africa in Durban.

Warner was found to have breached Article 2.2.2 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “conduct that brings the game into disrepute,” following an altercation with South Africa player Quinton de Kock on Sunday near the team dressing rooms, which was captured on CCTV.

In addition to this, three demerit points have been added to Warner’s disciplinary record, for whom it was the first offence since the introduction of the revised Code in September 2016.

Level 2 breaches carry a fine of 50 to 100 per cent of the match fee and/or up to two suspension points, equating to three or four demerit points.

Warner admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Jeff Crowe of the Emirates Elite Panel of ICC Match Referees and, as such, there was no need for a formal hearing.

The charges were levelled by on-field umpires Kumar Dharmasena and Sundaram Ravi, third umpire Chris Gaffaney and fourth umpire Allahudiean Palekar.

South Africa player De Kock was also reported along with Warner for the incident. De Kock has yet to respond to the level 1 charge which also relates to “conduct that brings the game into disrepute.”


