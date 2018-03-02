Attempt by bookies to approach PSL players foiled

March 2, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in PSL 2018, Sports
DUBAI: Two bookies belonging to an international fixing syndicate attempted to approach players during the Pakistan Super League third edition in Dubai via social media websites, but their nefarious designs were foiled by the PCBâ€™s anti-corruption unit.

According to PCB, one of the suspected bookies, namely Umar, hailed from Bangladesh while another belonged to India.

Officials claimed that the international fixing syndicate was trying to corrupt the league. â€“ Samaa/APP


