Ali, Rashid spin England to dramatic win over New Zealand

Wellington: Moeen Ali was as surprised as anyone as he combined with Adil Rashid to plunder New Zealand’s batting stocks in England’s dramatic four-run victory in the third one-day international in Wellington on Saturday.

Not even an unbeaten 112 by Kane Williamson could save New Zealand after their top order disappeared in Ali and Rashid’s devastating spell of five wickets for 23 runs in 41 deliveries.

When time was up New Zealand were 230 for eight in reply to England’s 234 after Chris Woakes bowled two dot balls to Williamson to end the match.

“My plan was just to try and bowl tight, it doesn’t really change game to game, and the wickets just came,” said man of the match Ali, who finished with three for 36 while Rashid took two for 34.

“They weren’t great balls, but the balls in between were building pressure.”

The game boiled down to New Zealand skipper Williamson needing a six off the final ball, but a wide yorker from Woakes meant he was unable to deliver.

New Zealand appeared to have the game in their hands at 80 for one in the 18th over, before Ali and Rashid turned the match.

Williamson denied there were concerns about the brittle New Zealand batting performance.

“Not really. It was a game where we weren’t at our smartest. We didn’t adjust well on a tough surface and that’s all it is,” said Williamson, adding it was a “very frustrating” defeat.

“Starting off in our second innings we were in a position of strength after maybe 15 overs then we stumbled a bit in the middle which really hurt us … and just a shame not to get across the line.

“And credit to the way the English spinners bowled through the middle. They were outstanding.”

Ben Stokes took a stunning dive to his left to catch Colin Munro (49) off Rashid to ignite the slump as New Zealand went from a comfortable 80 for one to 103 for six. – AGENCIES

Story first published: 3rd March 2018