Afridi advised rest, no serious injury

March 2, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
PSL 2018
SHARJAH: Cricket star Shahid Afridi has been advised to take rest after MRI scan confirmed a slight injury he suffered during a warm-up at Sharjah during the Pakistan Super League.

“Shahid Afridi’s MRI scan confirms no serious injury – he has slight swelling in his right leg muscle around the knee area & has been advised a couple of days rest #PSL2018,” official PSL account tweeted.

Afridi’s absence may affect future matches of the table-topping side.

Afridi is already among the leading wicket-takers in the Pakistan Super League this year with six in three games and an economy rate of just 5.33.

Shahid Afridi was not named in the starting line-up for Karachi Kings as they faced Multan Sultans in Sharjah today (Friday).

The rain prevented Multan from capitalising on his absence as the game was eventually abandoned.

“My apologies to all my fans who came to watch me play today. Getting an MRI done for my knee. Need your prayers. Will get bak soon inshallah,” Afridi tweeted.

The leg-spinner took 3/19 from his four overs to earn the Man of the Match award as Karachi beat Lahore Qalanders by 27 runs on Monday.

And the 38-year-old was disappointed not to have the chance to add to his tally today. – Samaa


