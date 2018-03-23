Afghanistan beat Ireland to qualify for World Cup 2019

Harare, Zimbabwe: Afghanistan beat Ireland by five wickets on Friday to qualify for the Cricket World Cup.

Asghar Stanikzai hit an invaluable 39 not out off 29 balls to guide the Afghans to 213 for five in reply to Ireland’s 209/7.

Afghanistan clinched the final spot after holding their nerve in the final Super Six game.

It is a spectacular reversal of fortunes for Afghanistan.

Both Afghanistan and Ireland had been given a lifeline on Thursday as Zimbabwe had missed out on the chance to take the second qualification spot behind the West Indies after losing to the UAE.

Ireland miss out on the tournament proper for the first time since 2003.

Story first published: 23rd March 2018