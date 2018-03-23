Afghanistan beat Ireland to qualify for World Cup 2019

March 23, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
Share on Facebook

Harare, Zimbabwe: Afghanistan beat Ireland by five wickets on Friday to qualify for the Cricket World Cup.

Asghar Stanikzai hit an invaluable 39 not out off 29 balls to guide the Afghans to 213 for five in reply to Ireland’s 209/7.

Afghanistan clinched the final spot after holding their nerve in the final Super Six game.

It is a spectacular reversal of fortunes for Afghanistan.

Both Afghanistan and Ireland had been given a lifeline on Thursday as Zimbabwe had missed out on the chance to take the second qualification spot behind the West Indies after losing to the UAE.

Ireland miss out on the tournament proper for the first time since 2003.


Published in Sports

Story first published: 23rd March 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

South Africa’s Rabada wins duel with Warner

March 23, 2018 6:17 pm

Williamson hits tons record in rain-hit England Test

March 23, 2018 5:20 pm

Indian cricket board renews bowler Shami’s contract

March 22, 2018 10:11 pm

What has PSL done for Pakistan’s cricket?

March 22, 2018 9:53 pm

IPL to adopt DRS for first time

March 22, 2018 9:00 pm

Pakistan seal 94-win over Sri Lanka, win series

March 22, 2018 6:36 pm

 

Full Programs

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 23 March 2018
Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 23 March 2018
Bano Pakistan Ki Awaz | Season 4 | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 23 March 2018

Bano Pakistan Ki Awaz | Season 4 | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 23 March 2018

Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 22 March 2018

Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 22 March 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 22 March 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 22 March 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Gulrukh Tausif

By: Khan Zahid

By: Samaa Web Desk

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.