PSL 2018 power-packed with sixes

March 24, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
KARACHI: It has been raining sixes in the 2018 edition of Pakistan Super League as batsmen from all six franchises thrilled the fans with their power hitting.

In this yearâ€™s edition, 398 sixes have been hit so far with the final yet to be played.

In 2017, a total of 259 sixes were hit in 25 matches whereas whereas 247 maximums were scored in 24 matches of the 2016 edition.

The final of the 2018 edition is yet to be played and sixes can be expected from in the match.
