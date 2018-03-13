13-year-old from Badin mimics cricket commentators to perfection

By: shahjahankhurram

Report by: Sulaiman Maindro

BADIN: Meet Moiz Wali--a 13-year-old resident of Badin who is a fan of cricket commentary so much so that he can mimic international commentators of the sport to perfection.Â

While most boys his age follow and play cricket with a passion, seventh-grader Moiz enjoys commentating from the sidelines as the game progresses.

After Moiz's commentating skills earned him a reputation, he started getting invites to local matches where he would be asked to commentate.

"Whenever any local match or tournament is held, we invite Moiz to commentate," said a resident.

Residents of Badin requested the government to support Moiz Wali so that he is able to polish his talent.

