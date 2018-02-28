Watch: This little boy may become another Wasim Akram

February 28, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Social Buzz, Sports
There have been very few fast bowlers in the world who have drawn former Pakistan skipper and legendary fast bowler Wasim Akram's praise.

Recently, a little kid in a remote looking village in Pakistan drew Akram's attention with his free-flowing left-arm pace.

Seemingly, the kid had no bowling jump just like Akram and was bringing the ball in.

As soon as Akram got the video, tweeted by one of his fans on social media, the former pacer jumped from his seat replying that the kid has a great future.

“Where is this boy??? We have serious talent flowing through the veins of our nation and no platform for these kids to be discovered. It’s time we do something about it #TheFutureOfCricketIsWithOurYouth,” tweeted Akram.

Akram's reply was actually retweeted by his Australian wife Shaneira Akram. Wasim Akram is the second highest wicket-taker in ODI cricket and just behind former Sri Lanka spinner Mutthiah Muralitharan, who has 534 to his name.
