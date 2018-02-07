Virat Kohli’s special message for Pakistani umpire Aleem Dar – Watch

February 7, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Virat Kohli, the Indian cricket team captain, conveyed his wishes to Pakistani umpire Aleem Dar, who has opened a charitable restaurant at Lahore.

Kohli, who is currently leading Indian team in the ongoing ODI series against South Africa, spoke from a gym in the Rainbow Nation and lauded Dar’s initiative.

“I have come to know that you want to help deaf kids using the revenue from hotel business. I really hope you achieve success in your endeavor. I urge everyone to visit his restaurant at least once and taste the food there. My best wishes are with you,” the 29-year-old was seen saying in the video.

Aleem Dar is a three-time ICC Umpire of the Year winner.

His restaurant business is aimed at generating revenue to help hearing impaired children from Pakistan. The 49-year-old also runs a cricket academy in Pakistan which gives training to children from middle class background.
