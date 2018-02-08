The FIFA World Cup trophy came to Pakistan and our footballers are upset

KARACHI: A footballing website in Pakistan has reported that national footballers vented their anger on how they were treated when the FIFA World Cup trophy toured Pakistan.

FootballPakistan.com, in a series of tweets, reported some of the male and female players have taken to social media to post their grievances about their treatment at the event whilst some ex-players also complained about being ignored.

They also tweeted that that there was a lot of reaction around the appearance of showbiz personalities instead of footballers to bring the trophy to Pakistan from Thailand.

It was also stated that managers could only invite 16 people and they invited the event management team, journalists, celebrities and the Pakistan’s Women’s National Team Captain Hajra Khan.

Men’s National Team Captain Kaleemullah was unavailable and someone else should have replaced, the website added.

The appearance of Younis Khan was also discussed in the tweet.

“Oh and why was Younis Khan there? YK is an avid football fan, he played football before he played cricket and has always offered to help promote football in Pakistan. If cricketers and showbiz celebs can play a part in popularizing minority sports in Pak, then why not?,” FootballPakistan tweeted.

The website also complained about the lack of footballerâ€™s pictures on social media.

