PESHAWAR: The teaser of Peshawar Zalmi's anthem for the third edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) was released, Samaa reported.
The song for the defending champions has been sung by rock band Call.
The 20-second teaser features the band itself, ambassadors Hamza Ali Abbasi and Mahira Khan along with team players.
The full song will be released on Sunday night.
The winners of the 2017 edition will begin their campaign against new-comers Multan Sultans on 22nd February at Dubai.
Story first published: 18th February 2018