South Africa bowl in must-win game against India

February 13, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Sports
Be the first to comment!

Port Elizabeth, South Africa: South Africa won the toss and decided to bowl in the fifth one-day international against India at St George’s Park on Tuesday.

It is a must-win game for South Africa, who trail the tourists 3-1 in the six-match series.

“We’ve heard that the ball is skidding on under (new) lights and comes on to the bat bat nicely, so that’s the main reason for us bowling first,” said South African captain Aiden Markram. “With a bit of cloud cover today maybe we can get some movement and strike early.”

Indian captain Virat Kohli said he would have preferred to bowl.

“But it looks a pretty good wicket,” Kohli added. “It’s a must-win game for them, we have the lead and the advantage so we would like to put some decent runs on the board for them to chase down.”

India were unchanged, while South Africa picked left-arm wrist spinner Tabraiz Shamsi in place of all-rounder Chris Morris, who has a back strain.

Teams:

South Africa: Aiden Markram (captain), Hashim Amla, JP Duminy, AB de Villiers, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen (wkt), Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Morne Morkel, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi.

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, MS Dhoni (wkt), Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Umpires: Shaun George (RSA), Ian Gould (ENG)

TV umpire: Aleem Dar (PAK)

Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM) – AFP


Email This Post

Story first published: 13th February 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

India on top in Test rankings

February 13, 2018 1:46 pm

Indian fan ‘racially abuses’ Imran Tahir

February 13, 2018 1:29 pm

Suspected poacher eaten by lions in South Africa

February 12, 2018 6:39 pm

Cricket skipper Smith wins Australia’s Border Medal

February 12, 2018 5:09 pm

PSL3: Preparations completed for final in Karachi

February 12, 2018 9:00 am

Zimbabwe thrash Afghanistan to level series

February 12, 2018 4:34 am

 

Full Programs

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 13 Feb 2018
Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 13 Feb 2018
Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 13 Feb 2018

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 13 Feb 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 13 Feb 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 13 Feb 2018

Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 12 Feb 2018

Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 12 Feb 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Blogs

 

By: Gulrukh Tausif

By: farahjamil

By: Zara Maqbool

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.