South Africa bat against India in first ODI

February 1, 2018
By:Raza Haidery
Published in Sports
DURBAN: South Africa won the toss and decided to bat in the first one-day international against India at Kingsmead on Thursday.

South African captain Faf du Plessis said he had decided to bat in the first of six matches because the pitch tended to help the seamers in the first ten overs in the second innings under lights. “We’re looking for our seamers to exploit that,” he said.

Indian captain Virat Kohli said he would also have batted but said he believed India had a team capable of exploiting conditions in either innings.

Kohli said India’s win in the third Test, after losing the first two, had given the team confidence.

“The ODI players coming in are feeding off the positive energy in the dressing room,” he said.

South Africa are on top of the International Cricket Council (ICC) one-day rankings by a slender one point from India.

There was a possibility of rain showers during the afternoon and evening.

South Africa: Faf du Plessis (captain), Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock (wkt), Aiden Markram, JP Duminy, David Miller, Chris Morris, Morne Morkel, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada and Imran Tahir.

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, MS Dhoni (wkt), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah and Yuzvendra Chahal.


