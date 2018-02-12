Serena loses on return to competition

February 12, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Sports
Serena Williams lost her long-awaited comeback match, a dead-rubber doubles tie alongside sister Venus Williams, in an anti-climactic finish to the United States’ Fed Cup clash against the Netherlands on Sunday.

The Williams sisters lost 6-2, 6-3 to the Dutch pairing of Lesley Kerkhove and Demi Schuurs, with Serena appearing particularly slow on her feet and rusty after more than a year away from the sport.

The loss took some of the shine off the United States’ otherwise decisive victory, leaving the final score 3-1 for the defending champions. AFP / SAMAA


