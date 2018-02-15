Ronaldo sets record with 100th Champions League goal

February 15, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Sports
Be the first to comment!

MADRID: Cristiano Ronaldo on Wednesday became the first player to score 100 Champions League goals for the same club when he found the net in Real Madrid’s last 16 clash at home to Paris Saint-Germain.

Ronaldo reached the landmark when he converted a penalty on the stroke of half-time to equalise Adrien Rabiot’s opener.

He then added a second on the night as his team won 3-1.

Ronaldo now has a career total of 116 goals in the tournament.

Leading Champions League scorers:

1. Cristiano Ronaldo 116

2. Lionel Messi 97

3. Raul 71

4. Ruud van Nistelrooy 56

5. Karim Benzema 53. – AFP


Email This Post

Story first published: 15th February 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Ronaldo double as Real hit back to defeat PSG 3-1

February 15, 2018 2:46 am

Goals galore for Amir and Noor in Leisure Leagues

February 8, 2018 7:48 pm

Lasbela: Heaven for footballers in a cricket loving nation

February 7, 2018 2:22 pm

Justin Timberlake salutes Prince in Super Bowl halftime dance party

February 5, 2018 12:41 pm

Neymar, PSG begin vital month in style

February 4, 2018 11:02 am

FIFA World Cup 2018 to see footballs made in Pakistan’s Sialkot

February 4, 2018 10:28 am

 

Full Programs

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 14 Feb 2018
Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 14 Feb 2018
Awaz | SAMAA TV | 14 Feb 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 14 Feb 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 14 Feb 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 14 Feb 2018

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 14 Feb 2018

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 14 Feb 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Blogs

 

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Gulrukh Tausif

By: farahjamil

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.