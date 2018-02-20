Rashid Khan becomes the youngest No.1 in menâ€™s cricket

At just 7,092 days of age, Afghanistan’s teenage leg-spinning sensation has become the top-ranked ODI bowler, making him the youngest ever No.1 in men’s rankings history.
After a year in which Rashid Khan left plenty of recordsÂ in his wake â€“ and for which he was given the ICC Associate Cricketer of the Year award â€“ the leg-spinner from Afghanistan has added another feather to what isÂ alreadyÂ a pretty stuffed cap.
Rashid became the youngest player â€“ and only teenager â€“ to top any of theÂ MRF Tyres ICC Player RankingsÂ tables for men when he became the No.1-ranked ODI bowler at just 7,092 days of age.
Confirmation of the achievement came on Monday afterÂ Afghanistan completed a 4-1 series-winÂ over Zimbabwe in Sharjah. Rashid was the highest wicket-taker in the series, claiming a remarkable haul of 16 wickets for a total of 127 runs, at a staggering average of 7.9.
Before Rashid, the youngest man to be No.1 in any of theÂ MRF Tyres ICC Player RankingsÂ was Saqlain Mushtaq. The Pakistan off-spinner was 7,683 days old when in January 1998 he ascended to top spot in the ODI rankings.
Youngest men to top any ICC ranking table*
|Player
|Table
|Age (in days)
|Year
|Rashid Khan (Afg)
|ODI bowlers
|7,092
|2018
|Saqlain Mushtaq (Pak)
|ODI bowlers
|7,683
|1998
|Sachin Tendulkar (Ind)
|Test batsmen
|7,878
|1994
|Shakib Al Hasan (Ban)
|ODI all-rounders
|7,976
|2009
|Kagiso Rabada (SA)
|ODI bowlers
|8,040
|2017
|Garry Sobers (WI)
|Test batsmen
|8,191
|1959
|Don Bradman (Aus)
|Test batsmen
|8,219
|1931
|Maninder Singh (Ind)
|ODI bowlers
|8,228
|1987
|Ian Botham (Eng)
|Test all-rounders
|8,239
|1978
|George Lohmann (Eng)
|Test bowlers
|8,288
|1888
Interestingly, Stafanie Taylor, the star Windies Women all-rounder, is the only player â€“ man or woman â€“ to have topped an ICC ranking table at a younger age than Rashid. Taylor was only 6,907 days old when she climbed to the top of theÂ Womenâ€™s T20I batting chartsÂ in 2010.
Youngest women to top any ICC ranking table*
|Player
|Table
|Age (in days)
|Year
|Stafanie Taylor (WI)
|T20I batters
|6,907
|2010
|Hayley Matthews (WI)
|T20I bowlers
|7,154
|2017
|Rebecca Steele (NZ)
|T20I all-rounders
|7,155
|2004
|Ellyse Perry (Aus)
|T20I bowlers
|7,180
|2010
|Holly Colvin (Eng)
|ODI bowlers
|7,243
|2009
|Zoe Goss (Aus)
|ODI all-rounders
|7,302
|1988
|Sarah Taylor (Eng)
|ODI batters
|7,351
|2009
|Rosalie Birch (Eng)
|T20I bowlers
|7,548
|2004
|Jenny Gunn (Eng)
|T20I all-rounders
|7,769
|2007
|Louise Browne (WI)
|ODI batters
|7,780
|1973
Story first published: 20th February 2018