Rashid Khan becomes the youngest No.1 in menâ€™s cricket

February 20, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Sports
At just 7,092 days of age, Afghanistan’s teenage leg-spinning sensation has become the top-ranked ODI bowler, making him the youngest ever No.1 in men’s rankings history.

After a year in which Rashid Khan left plenty of recordsÂ in his wake â€“ and for which he was given the ICC Associate Cricketer of the Year award â€“ the leg-spinner from Afghanistan has added another feather to what isÂ alreadyÂ a pretty stuffed cap.

Rashid became the youngest player â€“ and only teenager â€“ to top any of theÂ MRF Tyres ICC Player RankingsÂ tables for men when he became the No.1-ranked ODI bowler at just 7,092 days of age.

Confirmation of the achievement came on Monday afterÂ Afghanistan completed a 4-1 series-winÂ over Zimbabwe in Sharjah. Rashid was the highest wicket-taker in the series, claiming a remarkable haul of 16 wickets for a total of 127 runs, at a staggering average of 7.9.

Before Rashid, the youngest man to be No.1 in any of theÂ MRF Tyres ICC Player RankingsÂ was Saqlain Mushtaq. The Pakistan off-spinner was 7,683 days old when in January 1998 he ascended to top spot in the ODI rankings.

Youngest men to top any ICC ranking table*

Player Table Age (in days) Year
Rashid Khan (Afg) ODI bowlers 7,092 2018
Saqlain Mushtaq (Pak) ODI bowlers 7,683 1998
Sachin Tendulkar (Ind) Test batsmen 7,878 1994
Shakib Al Hasan (Ban) ODI all-rounders 7,976 2009
Kagiso Rabada (SA) ODI bowlers 8,040 2017
Garry Sobers (WI) Test batsmen 8,191 1959
Don Bradman (Aus) Test batsmen 8,219 1931
Maninder Singh (Ind) ODI bowlers 8,228 1987
Ian Botham (Eng) Test all-rounders 8,239 1978
George Lohmann (Eng) Test bowlers 8,288 1888

Interestingly, Stafanie Taylor, the star Windies Women all-rounder, is the only player â€“ man or woman â€“ to have topped an ICC ranking table at a younger age than Rashid. Taylor was only 6,907 days old when she climbed to the top of theÂ Womenâ€™s T20I batting chartsÂ in 2010.

Youngest women to top any ICC ranking table*

Player Table Age (in days) Year
Stafanie Taylor (WI) T20I batters 6,907 2010
Hayley Matthews (WI) T20I bowlers 7,154 2017
Rebecca Steele (NZ) T20I all-rounders 7,155 2004
Ellyse Perry (Aus) T20I bowlers 7,180 2010
Holly Colvin (Eng) ODI bowlers 7,243 2009
Zoe Goss (Aus) ODI all-rounders 7,302 1988
Sarah Taylor (Eng) ODI batters 7,351 2009
Rosalie Birch (Eng) T20I bowlers 7,548 2004
Jenny Gunn (Eng) T20I all-rounders 7,769 2007
Louise Browne (WI) ODI batters 7,780 1973

