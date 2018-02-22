PSL 2018: Wahab Riaz stuns Hafeez, netizens with new look

February 22, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
DUBAI: Peshawar Zalmi pacer Wahab Riaz on Thursday surprised his teammate Mohammad Hafeez and cricket fans with his new appearance, just hours his team battles with Multan Sultans in the opening game of the Pakistan Super League.  

Sharing the photos on Twitter, Zalmi’s opener Hafeez said that he was ready to go to the opening ceremony of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and their first game against Multan Sultans.

The senior batsman then quipped that he was unsure about the new look of Wahab Riaz.

Within minutes, the tweet was picked by his fans who were quick to compare the pacer’s new look with his Australian counterpart Mitchell Johnson.

The Hafeez-Wahab duo will be seen in action playing for their side Peshawar Zalmi.

Here are Twitter reactions to Wahab Riaz’s new appearance.


Story first published: 22nd February 2018

 

