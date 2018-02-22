PSL 2018: Wahab Riaz stuns Hafeez, netizens with new look

DUBAI: Peshawar Zalmi pacer Wahab Riaz on Thursday surprised his teammate Mohammad Hafeez and cricket fans with his new appearance, just hours his team battles with Multan Sultans in the opening game of the Pakistan Super League.

Sharing the photos on Twitter, Zalmi’s opener Hafeez said that he was ready to go to the opening ceremony of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and their first game against Multan Sultans.

The senior batsman then quipped that he was unsure about the new look of Wahab Riaz.

Within minutes, the tweet was picked by his fans who were quick to compare the pacer’s new look with his Australian counterpart Mitchell Johnson.

The Hafeez-Wahab duo will be seen in action playing for their side Peshawar Zalmi.

Here are Twitter reactions to Wahab Riaz’s new appearance.

Ready to go for the opening ceremony & our 1st game of PSL#3 , not sure about @WahabViki new look 😷👌👍🏼😂 pic.twitter.com/eAtbNn1W37 — Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) February 22, 2018

“remember me of mitchell Johnson” I hope he Will bowl as Good as mitchell Johnson bowled in 2013 ashes. Waiting for wahab vs @ShaneRWatson33 battle “ — usman zafar (@Usman8822Zafar) February 22, 2018

Awesome style — Nazir Tajwana (@nazir_tajwana) February 22, 2018

OMG! He’s looking totally different — Joweria.👑 (@JoweriaMalik_) February 22, 2018

Bs ye Style he karte raho Bhai wese be Trophy AFRIDI SIR ki hy😜😁😂 — Zubi_Afridi❤💖💙 (@SAfridi_LoveR10) February 22, 2018

even the orignal is saying pic.twitter.com/C2UjqZFe9y — WAQAS (@AhmadWaqaX) February 22, 2018

Professor with Ghareeebona ka Mitchhell Johnson 😂😂😂😂#GoodLuck #PSL3 — I Am Nawaz Sharif 🐅🇵🇰🐅 (@MianZiaUlhaq2) February 22, 2018

