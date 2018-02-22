MULTAN: Veteran pacer Umar Gull said on Thursday he was geared up and excited for the third edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Gul will be seen in action today playing for his side Multan Sultans against the defending champions Peshawar Zalmi.

He last played for Quetta Gladiators, where he had a lackluster and disappointing campaign. The injury-prone pacer will be looking prolong his international career with a solid performance in the PSL.

“All geared up and excited for #PSL3 wishing all the teams luck but I’m rooting for @MultanSultans and praying that we win this season. #SaadiVaari #HBLPSL,” he said, in a Twitter statement.

The match will begin at 10pm after the blitzing opening ceremony.

This is the #SultanSquad 👑 We are excited and thrilled for our debut today. Need the wishes of our amazing Sultan fans! pic.twitter.com/6zVvnb8W8e — Multan Sultans (@MultanSultans) February 22, 2018

Multan Sultans mentor Wasim Akmran took to the micr-blogging website to share his views about the PSL 2018.

This year is shaping up to be a big one. New teams, new players and a Lahore/ Karachi home stretch. 2018 PSL bring it on #PSL2018 #MultanSultans — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) February 22, 2018

Squads

Peshawar Zalmi: Darren Sammy (captain), Evin Lewis, Tamim Iqbal, Mohammad Arif, Khushdil Shah, Taimur Sultan, Ibtisam Sheikh, Mohammad Hafeez, Shakib Al Hasan, Haris Sohail, Dwayne Bravo, Hammad Azam, Saad Nasim, Khalid Usman, Kamran Akmal, Andre Fletcher, Hasan Ali, Chris Jordan, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Asghar and Sameen Gul.

Multan Sultans: Shoaib Malik (captain), Ahmed Shehzad, Sohaib Maqsood, Abdullah Shafiq, Darren Bravo, Saif Badar, Umar Siddiq, Shan Masood, Sohail Tanvir, Kieron Pollard, Kashif Bhatti, Ross Whiteley, Kumar Sangakkara, Nicholas Pooran, Umar Gul, Mohammad Irfan, Junaid Khan, Imran Tahir, Irfan Khan, Mohammad Abbas and Hardus Viljoen.

