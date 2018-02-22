Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2018 is one of the most discussed event on social media at the moment. Cricketers, teams along with cricketing fans took to the micro-blogging website Twitter to post their excitement for the event.

Excited today for the start of #PSL3! wishing all teams best of luck and to see some top class cricket over the next month. Waiting to welcome the best teams in Karachi for the final InshAllah 🇵🇰🇵🇰🇵🇰🇵🇰🇵🇰 @thePSLt20 — Fawad Alam (@iamfawadalam25) February 22, 2018

This year is shaping up to be a big one. New teams, new players and a Lahore/ Karachi home stretch. 2018 PSL bring it on #PSL2018 #MultanSultans — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) February 22, 2018

Almost ‘tee off time’ with #PSL2018 👏 Looking forward to the 3rd edition! And as per…like all the other T20 franchise tourny’s… soooo fab for the development of future star players 👊🏻🙏 #lovethisgame 😬 — Danny Morrison (@SteelyDan66) February 21, 2018

Ready to go for the opening ceremony & our 1st game of PSL#3 , not sure about @WahabViki new look 😷👌👍🏼😂 pic.twitter.com/eAtbNn1W37 — Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) February 22, 2018

Something special for cricket fans on Ramiz Speaks You Tube channel during PSL 3.. pic.twitter.com/6LisPOexb4 — Ramiz Raja (@iramizraja) February 22, 2018

New year, new Season of PSL and a brand new Team @MultanSultans

Pour in your love and support for our team. Keep loving, supporting and praying for me.#PSL3 #MultanSultans — Junaid khan 83 (@JunaidkhanREAL) February 22, 2018

So the PSL season finally begins. 😀 — Brashna Kasi (@Brashnaa) February 22, 2018

IGNORE EVERYTHING, JUST FOCUS ON PSL — VIRUS 🇵🇰 (@Youcandoet) February 22, 2018

Pakistanio !!!

PSL Day Mubarak ho🌚

Kis team ko support kr rahe ho & why??? — PAK GIRL 💚(KKTeam💙) (@HibbaTweets) February 22, 2018

happy psl day y’all! — Usama Qureshi (@usama_x9) February 21, 2018

Best wishes to @TheRealPCB on the III edition of @thePSLt20 starting today. May the best team win between @PeshawarZalmi & @MultanSultans in the first game – a few memories of the domestic T20 for Peshawar Panthers before PSL. pic.twitter.com/SbcDjtWSFr — Imran Khan (@ImeeK218) February 22, 2018

UAE and Pakistan set to host the best @thePSLt20 edition yet especially with @MultanSultans making the sixth team this year. Opening Ceremony and first game Thursday! #PSL3 #PSL2018 #AreYouReady — Alan Wilkins (@alanwilkins22) February 20, 2018

