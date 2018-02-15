PSL 2018: Tickets go on sale

LAHORE: Tickets of the third season of Pakistan Super Leagueâ€™s (PSL) are available online now.

The tickets can be purchased online from Q-Tickets (UAE matches). Get PSL tickets online for matches in Pakistan on Yayvo.com. If you are looking to buy VIP Box, Super Hospitality and Corporate Box tickets, please visit PSLticket.com.

Last year marked a great year for the Pakistan cricket, as the country continued to build on the start of the Pakistan Super League after it was launched in 2016.

Fans will need to bring with them their national IDs and, there will be CNIC and Biometric arrangements in place as well in order to get inside the Gaddafi Stadium for the PSL Final. This is applicable for everyone including fans aged under 18.

PSL 2018 schedule announced

According to latest reports, there could be a total of 10 PSL 2018 matches that could be played in Pakistan â€“ six in Lahore and four in Karachi.

If the World XI tour of Pakistan and the Sri Lanka and West Indies series in Pakistan can go off without any incident, there is a good chance the PSL could have all those matches played in Pakistan.

If any PSL match is hosted by Lahore and Karachi, there is a good chance the demand for PSL 3 tickets will skyrocket. What you need to do is return back here to understand the ticket release date along with the costs associated with it.

Last year, the PSL 2017 Final tickets were sold online and from various outlets. The tickets for the final have been priced between Rs.500 and Rs.12,000.

The second season of the PSL had also seen an opening ceremony and opening match of the take place on February 9 in Dubai.

The Q-Tickets website was the official online ticketing partner for the event. Tickets to the matches of all the franchises will be made available on this website. Tickets can also be booked over phone using the telephone numbers mentioned on website.

Apart from the online sale, PSL 2018 tickets can also be bought on match days from stadium counters a month before the matches begin. However, it is suggested to book the tickets in advance to ensure you have a seat booked for this great spectacle.

Schedule

The first match of the PSL 2018 will be played on February 22nd, 2018 between defending champions Peshawar Zalmi and Multan Sultans at Dubai.

The eliminator stages will be played at Lahore on March 20th and March 21st.

The final will be played at Karachi on March 25th. – Samaa

Story first published: 15th February 2018