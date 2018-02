PSL 2018: Quetta Gladiators to take on Lahore Qalandars Saturday

DUBAI: The fifth match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) third season will be played on Saturday between Quetta Gladiators and Lahore Qalandars at Dubai international cricket stadium.

The night match will start at 9:00 PM (PKT)

Squads:

Quetta Gladiators: Sarfraz Ahmed, Asad Shafiq, Mohammad Nawaz, Anwar Ali, Kevin Pietersen, Jason Roy, Carlos Brathwaite, Shane Watson, Mahmudullah, Jofra Archer and John Hastings.

Lahore Qalandars: BB McCullum (c), Aamer Yamin, Bilal Asif, Bilawal Bhatti, CS Delport, AP Devcich, Fakhar Zaman, Ghulam Mudassar, Gulraiz Sadaf, Imran Khan(1), CA Lynn, MJ McClenaghan, Mustafizur Rahman, SP Narine, D Ramdin, Raza Hasan, Salman Irshad, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sohail Akhtar, Sohail Khan, Umar Akmal, Yasir Shah

Story first published: 23rd February 2018