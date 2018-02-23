DUBAI: Multan Sultans are set to take on Lahore Qalandars in the third match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2018 on Friday.

The fixture will begin at 10.00 pm Pakistan Standard Time (PST).

This will be Multan Sultans’ second match of the tournament.

Lahore Qalandars, having finished at the bottom in both seasons of the tournament, will be playing to add their name to the list of PSL champions this time around.

SQUADS

Lahore Qalanders: Brendon McCullum (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Cameron Delport, Chris Lynn, Sohail Akhtar, Aamer Yamin, Bilawal Bhatti, Bilal Asif, Angelo Mathews, Anton Devcich, Umar Akmal, Gulraiz Sadaf, Sohail Khan, Sunil Narine, Yasir Shah, Ghulam Mudassar, Mitchell McClenaghan, Raza Hasan, Mustafizur Rahim, Shaheen Afridi and Imran Khan.

Multan Sultans: Shoaib Malik (captain), Ahmed Shehzad, Sohaib Maqsood, Abdullah Shafiq, Darren Bravo, Saif Badar, Umar Siddiq, Shan Masood, Sohail Tanvir, Kieron Pollard, Kashif Bhatti, Ross Whiteley, Kumar Sangakkara, Nicholas Pooran, Umar Gul, Mohammad Irfan, Junaid Khan, Imran Tahir, Irfan Khan, Mohammad Abbas and Hardus Viljoen.

Story first published: 23rd February 2018