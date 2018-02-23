DUBAI: The second fixture of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2018 will be contested between Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators on Friday.

The match will begin at 04.30 pm Pakistan Standard Time.

With a new captain and power-hitting all-rounder Shahid Afridi serving as the teamâ€™s President, Karachi Kings will be playing to add their name to the list of PSL champions. It is pertinent to mention that the struggles to qualify in the play-off stages. Therefore, it is necessary that the team learns from the past and experiments with its batting and bowling.

Players to look out for: Imad Wasim, Shahid Afridi, Babar Azam, Mohammad Amir, Usman Shinwari, Usama Mir, Colin Munro and Ravi Bopara.

Meanwhile, Quetta Gladiators – who failed to win the previous two editions despite reaching the final – will be playing to win this time around under the leadership of Sarfraz Ahmed, who led Pakistan to their maiden ICC Champions Trophy 2017 win and the recent Twenty20 series victory over New Zealand.

Players to look out for: Sarfraz Ahmed, Asad Shafiq, Mohammad Nawaz, Anwar Ali, Kevin Pietersen, Jason Roy, Carlos Brathwaite, Shane Watson, Mahmudullah, Jofra Archer and John Hastings.

SQUADS

Quetta Gladiators: Sarfraz Ahmed (captain), Kevin Pietersen, Rilee Rossouw, Asad Shafiq, Saad Ali, Rameez Raja , Jason Roy, Saud Shakeel, Umar Amin, Mohammad Nawaz, Jofra Archer, Carlos Bathwaite, Mahmudullah, Shane Watson, John Hastings, Anwar Ali, Mohammad Azam Khan, Mir Hamza, Hasan Khan, Rashid Khan, Rahat Ali and Faraz Ahmed.

Karachi Kings: Imad Wasim (captain), Shahid Afridi, Eoin Morgan, Babar Azam, Khurram Manzoor, Lendl Simmons, Colin Ingram, Colin Munro, Joe Denly, Mohammad Taha, Ravi Bopara, Luke Wright, Hasan Mohsin, David Wiese, Mohammad Rizwan, Saifullah Bangash, Mohammad Amir, Usama Mir, Usman Khan, Mitchell Johnson, Mohammad Irfan, Tabish Khan and Tymal Mills.

Story first published: 23rd February 2018