QUETTA GLADIATORS 135/4 (17.1 overs)

ISLAMABAD UNITED 134/7 (20 overs)

Quetta Gladiators defeated Islamabad United by six wickets in the 9th match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Kevin Pietersen received Man of the Match awardÂ for his brilliant performance.

Shadab to Sarfraz, 1 run

END OF OVER 17: QG 134/4

Hussain to Sarfraz, 1 run

Hussain to Nawaz, no run

Hussain to Nawaz, 1 run

Hussain to Sarfraz, 1 run

Hussain to Sarfraz, 1 run (WIDE)

Hussain to Sarfraz, 1 run (WIDE)

Hussain to Nawaz, 1 run

Hussain to Nawaz, 1 run (WIDE)

Hussain to Nawaz, no run

END OF OVER 16: QG 127/4

Finn to Sarfraz, FOUR

Finn to Sarfraz, FOUR (leg by)

Finn to Sarfraz, no run

Finn to Nawaz, 1 run

Finn toÂ Pietersen, OUT

Finn toÂ Pietersen, SIX

END OF OVER 15: QG 112/3

Sami toÂ Pietersen, 1 run

Sami toÂ Nawaz, 1 run

Sami toÂ Nawaz, no run

Sami toÂ Nawaz, no run

Sami toÂ Pietersen, 1 run

Sami toÂ Pietersen, no run

END OF OVER 14: QG 109/3

Shadab to Nawaz, SIX

Shadab to Pietersen, 1 run

Shadab to Pietersen, FOUR

Shadab to Pietersen, no run

Shadab to Pietersen, no run

Shadab to Pietersen, FOUR

END OF OVER 13: QG 96/3

Sami to Pietersen, 1 run

Sami to Nawaz, 1 run

Sami to Pietersen, 1 run

Sami to Pietersen, dot ball

Sami to Pietersen, huge appeal for caught behind. Not given

Sami to Pietersen, no run

Sami to Pietersen, wide, 1 run

END OF OVER 12: QG 92/3

Shadab to Nawaz, no run

Shadab to Nawaz, wide, 1 run

Shadab to Nawaz, OUT, LBW out, Nawaz goes for a review. Pitched outside the leg. Decision reversed. NOT OUT

Shadab to Nawaz, dot ball

Shadab to Nawaz, another dot ball

Shadab to Nawaz, dot ball

Shadab to Nawaz, no run

END OF OVER 11: QG 91/3

Faheem to Pietersen, FOUR

Faheem to Pietersen, SIX

Faheem to Nawaz, 1 run

Faheem to Nawaz, SIX

Faheem to Nawaz, bye, 1 run

Faheem to Nawaz, dot ball

Faheem to Nawaz, no run

END OF OVER 10: QG 73/3

Shadab Khan to Pietersen, FOUR

Shadab Khan to Pietersen, no run

Shadab Khan to Nawaz, 1 run

Shadab Khan to Pietersen, 1 run

Shadab Khan to Nawaz, 1 run

Shadab Khan to Nawaz, no run

END OF OVER 9: QG 64/3

Faheem to Nawaz, 1 run

Faheem to Pietersen, 1 run

Faheem to Pietersen, FOUR

Faheem to Pietersen, no run

Faheem to Nawaz, 1 run

Faheem to Nawaz, no run

END OF OVER 8: QG 57/3

Finn to Nawaz, 1 run

Finn to Nawaz, dot ball

Finn to Pietersen, bye, 1 run

Finn to Nawaz, 1 run

Finn to Nawaz, no run

Finn to Pietersen, 1 run

END OF OVER 7: QG 53/3

Faheem to Pietersen, 1 run

Faheem to Pietersen, dot ball

Faheem to Nawaz, 1 run

Faheem to Pietersen, 1 run

Faheem to Nawaz, 1 run

Faheem to Pietersen, 1 run

END OF OVER 6: QG 48/3

Finn to Asad, OUT

Finn to Pietersen, 1 run

Finn to Pietersen, dot ball

Finn to Pietersen, FOUR

Finn to Asad, 1 run

Finn to Asad, no run

END OF OVER 5: QG 42/2

Sami to Pietersen, no run

Sami to Kevin Pietersen, no run

Sami to Umar, OUT, inside edge and Umar is bowled.Â

Sami to Asad, 1 run

Sami to Asad, FOUR

Sami to Umar, 1 run

END OF OVER 4: QG 36/1

Steve Finn to Umar Amin, 1 run

Steve Finn to Umar Amin, FOUR. What a good shot, beautifully timed shot for four

Steve Finn to Umar Amin, dot ball.

Steve Finn to Watson, OUT. And that’s in the air and taken. Watson is gone. Finn hits back

Steve Finn to Watson, FOUR

Steve Finn to Watson, SIX

END OF OVER 3: QG 21/0

Rumman to Asad, FOUR

Rumman to Asad, dot ball

Rumman to Asad, FOUR

Rumman to Watson, 1 run

Rumman to Watson, no run

Rumman to Watson, OUT, BIG WICKET for Islamabad as Watson falls. It’s a no ball, FREE HIT, Watson survives.Â

Rumman to Watson, no run

END OF OVER 2: QG 11/0

Sami to Asad, dot ball

Sami to Asad, 2 rns

Sami to Watson, 1 run

Sami to Asad, 1 run

Sami to Asad, FOUR

Sami to Watson, 1 run

END OF OVER 1: QG 2/0

Rumman Raees to Asad Shafiq, another dot ball

Rumman Raees to Asad Shafiq, dot ball

Rumman Raees to Asad Shafiq, no run

Rumman to Watson, bye, 1 run

Rumman Raees to Shane Watson, dot ball, no run

Rumman Raees to Asad Shafiq, 1 run

Asad Shafiq and Shane Watson to begin the chase for Quetta.

Quetta Gladiators need 135 to win the match.

ISLAMABAD UNITED 134/7 (20 overs)

Quetta Gladiators restricted Islamabad United 134. Quetta should back themselves to win it quite comfortably given the talent they had in their side. Islamabad United slowed down a bit too much in the middle overs.

Bowlers of @TeamQuetta made it tough task for United batting line to score big runs. Late order firepower of @iFaheemAshraf helped @IsbUnited end their innings at 134 runs. #HBLPSL #DilSeJaanLagaDe pic.twitter.com/X02dDQdW1Y â€” PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) February 28, 2018

Hastings to Shadab Khan,Â OUT

Hastings to Shadab Khan, 1 wide

Hastings to Hussain, 1 run

Hastings to Shadab Khan, 1 run

Hastings to Shadab Khan, 2 runs

Hastings to Hussain, 1 run, another tight run, could have been touch and go

Hastings to Hussain, OUT, Faheem Ashraf is run out.Â

END OF OVER 19: IU 128/5

Watson to Faheem, SIX

Watson to Faheem, SIX

Watson to Hussain, 1 run

Waston to Faheem, 1 run, straight up in the air and lands safely

Watson to Faheem, wide again, 1 run

Watson to Faheem, wide, 1 run

Watson to Faheem, no run

Watson to Faheem, 2 runs

END OF OVER 18: IU 110/5

Rahat to Faheem, 1 run

Rahat to Faheem, FOUR

Rahat to Faheem, dot ball

Rahat to Faheem, dot ball

Rahat to Faheem, wide ball, good bouncer. 1 run

Rahat to Faheem, no run

Rahat to Hussain, 1 run

END OF OVER 17: IU 103/5

Watson to Faheem, dot ball, very good bowling by the experienced Australian all-rounder

Watson to Hussain, 1 run

Watson to Faheem, 1 run

Watson to Faheem, wide, 1 run

Watson to Faheem, dot ball, no run

Watson to Faheem Ashraf, wide ball, 1 run

Watson to Misbah, OUT, the ageless skipper falls. Islamabad United losing the plot here

Watson to Hussain, 1 run, good fielding, direct hit might have send Misbah packing

END OF OVER 16: IU 98/4

Rahat to Misbah, another dot ball to end the over.

Rahat to Misbah, no run

Rahat to Hussain, 1 run

Rahat to Hussain, no run

Rahat to Hussain, no run, another dot ball

Rahat to Hussain, dot ball

END OF OVER 15: IU 97/4

Hastings to Misbah, no run

Hastings to Hussain, 1 run

Hastings to Misbah, 1 run

Hastings to Hussain Talat, 1 run

Hastings to Misbah, 1 run

Strategic Time Out

Hastings to Duminy, OUT, straight shot for a catch

END OF OVER 14: IU 93/3

Watson to Duminy, 1 run

Watson to Misbah, 1 run

Watson to Misbah-ul-Haq,Â FOUR

Watson to Misbah-ul-Haq, no run

Watson to Misbah-ul-Haq, 2 runs

Watson to Duminy, 1 run

END OF OVER 13: IU 82/3

Hastings to Misbah-ul-Haq, 1 run

Hastings to Misbah-ul-Haq, no run

Hastings to Duminy, 1 run

Hasting to Duminy, no run

Hasting to Misbah, 1 run

Hasting to Misbah, no run

END OF OVER 12: IU 82/3

Watson to Misbah, 1 run

Watson to Misbah, no run

Watson to Duminy, 1 run

Watson to Duminy, no run

Watson to Duminy, no run

Watson to Misbah, 1 run

END OF OVER 11: IU 79/3

Hassan to Misbah, 1 run

Hassan to Duminy, 1 run

Hassan to Duminy, no run

Hassan to Misbah, 1 run

Hassan to Misbah, SIX, gigantic hit for a six

Hassan to Misbah, no run

END OF OVER 10: IU 68/3

Mohammad Nawaz to Duminy, another dot ball

Mohammad Nawaz to Misbah, 1 run

Mohammad Nawaz to Duminy, 1 run

Mohammad Nawaz to Duminy, dot ball

Mohammad Nawaz to Duminy, dot ball,

Mohammad Nawaz to Duminy, dot ball

END OF OVER 9: IU 68/3

Hassan to Duminy, 1 run

Hassan to Misbah, 1 run

Hassan to Misbah, no run

Hassan to Misbah, huge appeal for LBW, its given. On review, umire reverses his decision, Misbah survies

Hassan to Ronchi, OUT, runs through him, removes the danger man, Ronchi

Hassan Khan to Duminy, 1 run

END OF OVER 8: IU 65/2

Nawaz to Ronchi, no run

Nawaz to Duminy, 1 run

Nawaz to Ronchi, 1 run

Nawaz to Duminy, 1 run

Nawaz to Duminy, wide ball, 1 run

Nawaz to Duminy, no run

Nawaz to Duminy, no run

END OF OVER 7: IU 59/2

Rahat to Ronchi, no run

Rahat to Ronchi, FOUR

Rahat to Duminy, 1 run

Rahat to Ronchi, 1 run

Rahat to Duminy, 1 run

END OF OVER 6: IU 52/2

John Hasting to Ronchi, FOUR

John Hasting to Ronchi, SIX

John Hasting to Ronchi, FOUR

John Hasting to Ronchi, FOUR

John Hasting to Ronchi, 2 runs

John Hasting to Ronchi, FOUR

Rahat to Ronchi, 1 run

Rahat to Ronchi, no run

Rahat to Ronchi, wide ball, 1 run

Rahat to Duminy, 1 run

Rahat to Asif, OUT, bowled him

END OF OVER 4: IU 25/1

Nawaz to Asif, 1 run

Nawaz to Asif, no run

Nawaz to Asif, 2 RUNS

Nawaz to Ronchi, 1 run

Nawaz to Ronchi, no run

Nawaz to Asif, 1 run

END OF OVER 3: IU 20/1

Anwar Ali to Ronchi, no run

Anwar Ali to Ronchi, FOUR

Amwar Ali to Asif Ali, 1 run

Anwar Ali to Ronchi, 1 run

Anwar Ali to Asif Ali, 1 run

Anwar Ali to Walton, OUT, Huge appeal for LBW and umpire has given it. Anwar Ali strikes

END OF OVER 2: IU 13/0

Nawaz to Ronchi, no run

Nawaz to Ronchi, no run

Nawaz to Walton, 1 run

Nawaz to Walton, 2 runs

Nawaz to Walton, 2 runs

Muhammad Nawaz to Walton, 2 runs

END OF OVER 1: IU 6/0

Anwar Ali to Ronchi, no run

Anwar Ali to Ronchi, no run

Anwar Ali to Ronchi, FOUR, very fast outfield and short boundary

Anwar Ali to Walton, 1 run

Anwar Ali to Walton, no run

Anwar Ali to Ronchi, 1 run

Luke Ronchi and Chadwick Walton open the batting for Islamabad United.Â Anwar Ali gearing up for the first over.

21:Â 00: Sarfaraz Ahmed leads his team to the ground

Quetta Gladiators won the toss and elected to bowl first against Islamabad United.

Captain Misbah is back.

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of 9th PSL match between Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United.

DUBAI: Islamabad United will take on Quetta Gladiators in the ninth game of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2018 at Sharjah on Wednesday.

The match will begin at 09.00 pm Pakistan Standard Time (PST).

Islamabad United is at fifth place in the rankings while Quetta Gladiators are third.

We had an enthralling week of cricket at Dubai, @karachikingsary sitting pretty at the top and @lahoreqalandars with all the work to do! Over to the spectacular Sharjah.#HBLPSL #DilSeJaanLagaDe pic.twitter.com/cgqfkfCH6z â€” PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) February 28, 2018

The winners of the inaugural edition of the cricket league lost their first match of the campaign to Peshawar Zalmi to 34 runs but made a comeback by ending the unbeaten streak of Multan Sultans, beating the new comers by five wickets.

Quetta Gladiators also got off to a losing start as they were defeated Karachi Kings by 19 runs. The runners up of the 2016 and 2017 edition went on to beat Lahore Qalandars by nine wickets.

SQUADS

Islamabad United: Misbah-ul-Haq (captain), Alex Hales, Sam Billings, Mohammad Hasan, Chadwick Walton, Rohail Nazir, Luke Ronchi, Amad Butt, Jean-Paul Duminy, Hussain Talat, Samit Patel, Andre Russell, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Samuel Badree, Steven Finn, Mohammad Sami, Rumman Raees and Zafar Gohar.

Quetta Gladiators: Sarfraz Ahmed (captain), Rilee Rossouw, Jason Roy, Kevin Pietersen, Rameez Raja, Asad Shafiq, Shane Watson, Umar Amin, Mohammad Nawaz, Mahmudullah, Jofra Archer, Saad Ali, Saud Shakeel, Rashid Khan, Anwar Ali, Hassan Khan Mohammad, Mir Hamza, Rahat Ali and Hasan Khan.

