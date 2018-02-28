QUETTA GLADIATORS 135/4 (17.1 overs)
ISLAMABAD UNITED 134/7 (20 overs)
Quetta Gladiators defeated Islamabad United by six wickets in the 9th match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.
Kevin Pietersen received Man of the Match awardÂ for his brilliant performance.
Sarfraz Ahmed scores the match-winning run for Quetta Gladiators!
Shadab to Sarfraz, 1 run
END OF OVER 17: QG 134/4
Hussain to Sarfraz, 1 run
Hussain to Nawaz, no run
Hussain to Nawaz, 1 run
Hussain to Sarfraz, 1 run
Hussain to Sarfraz, 1 run (WIDE)
Hussain to Sarfraz, 1 run (WIDE)
Hussain to Nawaz, 1 run
Hussain to Nawaz, 1 run (WIDE)
Hussain to Nawaz, no run
END OF OVER 16: QG 127/4
Finn to Sarfraz, FOUR
Finn to Sarfraz, FOUR (leg by)
Finn to Sarfraz, no run
Finn to Nawaz, 1 run
Finn toÂ Pietersen, OUT
Finn toÂ Pietersen, SIX
END OF OVER 15: QG 112/3
Sami toÂ Pietersen, 1 run
Sami toÂ Nawaz, 1 run
Sami toÂ Nawaz, no run
Sami toÂ Nawaz, no run
Sami toÂ Pietersen, 1 run
Sami toÂ Pietersen, no run
END OF OVER 14: QG 109/3
Shadab to Nawaz, SIX
Shadab to Pietersen, 1 run
Shadab to Pietersen, FOUR
Shadab to Pietersen, no run
Shadab to Pietersen, no run
Shadab to Pietersen, FOUR
END OF OVER 13: QG 96/3
Sami to Pietersen, 1 run
Sami to Nawaz, 1 run
Sami to Pietersen, 1 run
Sami to Pietersen, dot ball
Sami to Pietersen, huge appeal for caught behind. Not given
SIX! 10.5 Faheem Ashraf to Kevin Pietersen
Sami to Pietersen, no run
Sami to Pietersen, wide, 1 run
END OF OVER 12: QG 92/3
Shadab to Nawaz, no run
Shadab to Nawaz, wide, 1 run
Shadab to Nawaz, OUT, LBW out, Nawaz goes for a review. Pitched outside the leg. Decision reversed. NOT OUT
Shadab to Nawaz, dot ball
Shadab to Nawaz, another dot ball
Shadab to Nawaz, dot ball
Shadab to Nawaz, no run
END OF OVER 11: QG 91/3
Faheem to Pietersen, FOUR
Faheem to Pietersen, SIX
Faheem to Nawaz, 1 run
SIX! 10.3 Faheem Ashraf to Mohammad Nawaz
Faheem to Nawaz, SIX
Faheem to Nawaz, bye, 1 run
Faheem to Nawaz, dot ball
Faheem to Nawaz, no run
END OF OVER 10: QG 73/3
Shadab Khan to Pietersen, FOUR
Shadab Khan to Pietersen, no run
Shadab Khan to Nawaz, 1 run
Shadab Khan to Pietersen, 1 run
Shadab Khan to Nawaz, 1 run
Shadab Khan to Nawaz, no run
END OF OVER 9: QG 64/3
Faheem to Nawaz, 1 run
Faheem to Pietersen, 1 run
Faheem to Pietersen, FOUR
Faheem to Pietersen, no run
Faheem to Nawaz, 1 run
Faheem to Nawaz, no run
END OF OVER 8: QG 57/3
Finn to Nawaz, 1 run
Finn to Nawaz, dot ball
Finn to Pietersen, bye, 1 run
Finn to Nawaz, 1 run
Finn to Nawaz, no run
Finn to Pietersen, 1 run
END OF OVER 7: QG 53/3
Faheem to Pietersen, 1 run
Faheem to Pietersen, dot ball
Faheem to Nawaz, 1 run
Faheem to Pietersen, 1 run
Faheem to Nawaz, 1 run
Faheem to Pietersen, 1 run
END OF OVER 6: QG 48/3
Finn to Asad, OUT
Finn to Pietersen, 1 run
Finn to Pietersen, dot ball
Finn to Pietersen, FOUR
Finn to Asad, 1 run
Finn to Asad, no run
END OF OVER 5: QG 42/2
Sami to Pietersen, no run
Sami to Kevin Pietersen, no run
OUT! 4.4 Mohammad Sami to Umar Amin
Sami to Umar, OUT, inside edge and Umar is bowled.Â
Sami to Asad, 1 run
Sami to Asad, FOUR
Sami to Umar, 1 run
END OF OVER 4: QG 36/1
Steve Finn to Umar Amin, 1 run
Steve Finn to Umar Amin, FOUR. What a good shot, beautifully timed shot for four
Steve Finn to Umar Amin, dot ball.
Steve Finn to Watson, OUT. And that’s in the air and taken. Watson is gone. Finn hits back
Steve Finn to Watson, FOUR
SIX! 3.1 Steven Finn to Shane Watson
Steve Finn to Watson, SIX
END OF OVER 3: QG 21/0
Rumman to Asad, FOUR
Rumman to Asad, dot ball
Rumman to Asad, FOUR
Rumman to Watson, 1 run
Rumman to Watson, no run
Rumman to Watson, OUT, BIG WICKET for Islamabad as Watson falls. It’s a no ball, FREE HIT, Watson survives.Â
Rumman to Watson, no run
END OF OVER 2: QG 11/0
Sami to Asad, dot ball
Sami to Asad, 2 rns
Sami to Watson, 1 run
Sami to Asad, 1 run
Sami to Asad, FOUR
Sami to Watson, 1 run
END OF OVER 1: QG 2/0
Rumman Raees to Asad Shafiq, another dot ball
Rumman Raees to Asad Shafiq, dot ball
Rumman Raees to Asad Shafiq, no run
Rumman to Watson, bye, 1 run
Rumman Raees to Shane Watson, dot ball, no run
Rumman Raees to Asad Shafiq, 1 run
Asad Shafiq and Shane Watson to begin the chase for Quetta.
Quetta Gladiators need 135 to win the match.
ISLAMABAD UNITED 134/7 (20 overs)
Quetta Gladiators restricted Islamabad United 134. Quetta should back themselves to win it quite comfortably given the talent they had in their side. Islamabad United slowed down a bit too much in the middle overs.
Hastings to Shadab Khan,Â OUT
Hastings to Shadab Khan, 1 wide
Hastings to Hussain, 1 run
Hastings to Shadab Khan, 1 run
Hastings to Shadab Khan, 2 runs
Hastings to Hussain, 1 run, another tight run, could have been touch and go
Hastings to Hussain, OUT, Faheem Ashraf is run out.Â
END OF OVER 19: IU 128/5
SIX! 18.6 Shane Watson to Faheem Ashraf
Watson to Faheem, SIX
Watson to Faheem, SIX
Watson to Hussain, 1 run
Waston to Faheem, 1 run, straight up in the air and lands safely
Watson to Faheem, wide again, 1 run
Watson to Faheem, wide, 1 run
Watson to Faheem, no run
Watson to Faheem, 2 runs
END OF OVER 18: IU 110/5
Rahat to Faheem, 1 run
Rahat to Faheem, FOUR
Rahat to Faheem, dot ball
Rahat to Faheem, dot ball
Rahat to Faheem, wide ball, good bouncer. 1 run
Rahat to Faheem, no run
Rahat to Hussain, 1 run
END OF OVER 17: IU 103/5
Watson to Faheem, dot ball, very good bowling by the experienced Australian all-rounder
Watson to Hussain, 1 run
Watson to Faheem, 1 run
Watson to Faheem, wide, 1 run
100 comes up for Islamabad United!
Watson to Faheem, dot ball, no run
Watson to Faheem Ashraf, wide ball, 1 run
OUT! 16.2 Shane Watson to Misbah-ul-Haq
Watson to Misbah, OUT, the ageless skipper falls. Islamabad United losing the plot here
Watson to Hussain, 1 run, good fielding, direct hit might have send Misbah packing
END OF OVER 16: IU 98/4
Rahat to Misbah, another dot ball to end the over.
Rahat to Misbah, no run
Rahat to Hussain, 1 run
Rahat to Hussain, no run
Rahat to Hussain, no run, another dot ball
Rahat to Hussain, dot ball
END OF OVER 15: IU 97/4
Hastings to Misbah, no run
Hastings to Hussain, 1 run
Hastings to Misbah, 1 run
Hastings to Hussain Talat, 1 run
Hastings to Misbah, 1 run
Strategic Time Out
OUT! 14.1 John Hastings to Jean-Paul Duminy
Hastings to Duminy, OUT, straight shot for a catch
END OF OVER 14: IU 93/3
Watson to Duminy, 1 run
Watson to Misbah, 1 run
Watson to Misbah-ul-Haq,Â FOUR
Watson to Misbah-ul-Haq, no run
Watson to Misbah-ul-Haq, 2 runs
Watson to Duminy, 1 run
END OF OVER 13: IU 82/3
Hastings to Misbah-ul-Haq, 1 run
Hastings to Misbah-ul-Haq, no run
Hastings to Duminy, 1 run
Hasting to Duminy, no run
Hasting to Misbah, 1 run
Hasting to Misbah, no run
END OF OVER 12: IU 82/3
Watson to Misbah, 1 run
Watson to Misbah, no run
Watson to Duminy, 1 run
Watson to Duminy, no run
Watson to Duminy, no run
Watson to Misbah, 1 run
END OF OVER 11: IU 79/3
Hassan to Misbah, 1 run
Hassan to Duminy, 1 run
Hassan to Duminy, no run
Hassan to Misbah, 1 run
Hassan to Misbah, SIX, gigantic hit for a six
Hassan to Misbah, no run
END OF OVER 10: IU 68/3
Mohammad Nawaz to Duminy, another dot ball
Mohammad Nawaz to Misbah, 1 run
Mohammad Nawaz to Duminy, 1 run
Mohammad Nawaz to Duminy, dot ball
Mohammad Nawaz to Duminy, dot ball,
Mohammad Nawaz to Duminy, dot ball
END OF OVER 9: IU 68/3
Hassan to Duminy, 1 run
Hassan to Misbah, 1 run
Hassan to Misbah, no run
Hassan to Misbah, huge appeal for LBW, its given. On review, umire reverses his decision, Misbah survies
Hassan to Ronchi, OUT, runs through him, removes the danger man, Ronchi
Hassan Khan to Duminy, 1 run
END OF OVER 8: IU 65/2
Nawaz to Ronchi, no run
Nawaz to Duminy, 1 run
Nawaz to Ronchi, 1 run
Nawaz to Duminy, 1 run
Nawaz to Duminy, wide ball, 1 run
Nawaz to Duminy, no run
Nawaz to Duminy, no run
END OF OVER 7: IU 59/2
Rahat to Ronchi, no run
Rahat to Ronchi, FOUR
Rahat to Duminy, 1 run
Rahat to Ronchi, 1 run
Rahat to Duminy, 1 run
END OF OVER 6: IU 52/2
John Hasting to Ronchi, FOUR
John Hasting to Ronchi, SIX
John Hasting to Ronchi, FOUR
John Hasting to Ronchi, FOUR
John Hasting to Ronchi, 2 runs
John Hasting to Ronchi, FOUR
Rahat to Ronchi, 1 run
Rahat to Ronchi, no run
Rahat to Ronchi, wide ball, 1 run
Rahat to Duminy, 1 run
Rahat to Asif, OUT, bowled him
END OF OVER 4: IU 25/1
Nawaz to Asif, 1 run
Nawaz to Asif, no run
Nawaz to Asif, 2 RUNS
Nawaz to Ronchi, 1 run
Nawaz to Ronchi, no run
Nawaz to Asif, 1 run
END OF OVER 3: IU 20/1
Anwar Ali to Ronchi, no run
Anwar Ali to Ronchi, FOUR
Amwar Ali to Asif Ali, 1 run
Anwar Ali to Ronchi, 1 run
Anwar Ali to Asif Ali, 1 run
Anwar Ali to Walton, OUT, Huge appeal for LBW and umpire has given it. Anwar Ali strikes
END OF OVER 2: IU 13/0
Nawaz to Ronchi, no run
Nawaz to Ronchi, no run
Nawaz to Walton, 1 run
Nawaz to Walton, 2 runs
Nawaz to Walton, 2 runs
Muhammad Nawaz to Walton, 2 runs
END OF OVER 1: IU 6/0
Anwar Ali to Ronchi, no run
Anwar Ali to Ronchi, no run
Anwar Ali to Ronchi, FOUR, very fast outfield and short boundary
Anwar Ali to Walton, 1 run
Anwar Ali to Walton, no run
Anwar Ali to Ronchi, 1 run
Luke Ronchi and Chadwick Walton open the batting for Islamabad United.Â Anwar Ali gearing up for the first over.
21:Â 00: Sarfaraz Ahmed leads his team to the ground
Quetta Gladiators won the toss and elected to bowl first against Islamabad United.
Captain @captainmisbahpk back for @IsbUnited.
Captain Misbah is back.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of 9th PSL match between Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United.
DUBAI: Islamabad United will take on Quetta Gladiators in the ninth game of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2018 at Sharjah on Wednesday.
The match will begin at 09.00 pm Pakistan Standard Time (PST).
Islamabad United is at fifth place in the rankings while Quetta Gladiators are third.
The winners of the inaugural edition of the cricket league lost their first match of the campaign to Peshawar Zalmi to 34 runs but made a comeback by ending the unbeaten streak of Multan Sultans, beating the new comers by five wickets.
Quetta Gladiators also got off to a losing start as they were defeated Karachi Kings by 19 runs. The runners up of the 2016 and 2017 edition went on to beat Lahore Qalandars by nine wickets.
SQUADS
Islamabad United: Misbah-ul-Haq (captain), Alex Hales, Sam Billings, Mohammad Hasan, Chadwick Walton, Rohail Nazir, Luke Ronchi, Amad Butt, Jean-Paul Duminy, Hussain Talat, Samit Patel, Andre Russell, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Samuel Badree, Steven Finn, Mohammad Sami, Rumman Raees and Zafar Gohar.
Quetta Gladiators: Sarfraz Ahmed (captain), Rilee Rossouw, Jason Roy, Kevin Pietersen, Rameez Raja, Asad Shafiq, Shane Watson, Umar Amin, Mohammad Nawaz, Mahmudullah, Jofra Archer, Saad Ali, Saud Shakeel, Rashid Khan, Anwar Ali, Hassan Khan Mohammad, Mir Hamza, Rahat Ali and Hasan Khan.
