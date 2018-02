PSL 2018: Islamabad United face Peshawar Zalmi on Saturday

DUBAI: The fourth match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) third season will be played on Saturday between Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi at Dubai international cricket stadium.

The match will start at 04:30 PM (PKT)

Squads:

Islamabad United: Misbah-ul-Haq (c), Amad Butt, S Badree, SW Billings, JP Duminy, Faheem Ashraf, ST Finn, AD Hales, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Hasan, Mohammad Sami, SR Patel, Rohail Nazir, L Ronchi, Rumman Raees, AD Russell, Sahibzada Farhan, Shadab Khan, CAK Walton, Zafar Gohar.

Peshawar Zalmi: Darren Sammy, Mohammad Hafeez, Kamran Akmal, Hasan Ali, Wahab Riaz, Haris Sohail, Evin Lewis, Shakib Al Hasan, Andre Fletcher, Chris Jordan and Dwayne Bravo.

Story first published: 23rd February 2018