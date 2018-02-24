DUBAI: The sixth match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2018 will be contested between Multan Sultans against Islamabad United at Dubai international cricket stadium on Sunday.

The match will kick off at 04.30 pm Pakistan Standard Time (PST).

Multan Sultans is unbeaten in the competition at the moment. They started their campaign by beating defending champions Peshawar Zalmi by seven wickets. The new comers then went on to defeat Lahore Qalandars by 43 runs.

Meanwhile, Islamabad United started their bid on a losing note as they were beaten by Peshawar Zalmi by 34 runs.

Squads:

Multan Sultans: Shoaib Malik (captain), Ahmed Shehzad, Darren Bravo, Abdullah Shafique, Saif Badar, Nicholas Pooran, Kumar Sangakkara, Sohaib Maqsood, Kashif Bhatti, Shan Masood, Thisara Perera, Mohammad Abbas , Umar Siddiq, Ross Whiteley, Imran Tahir, Junaid Khan, Mohammad Irfan, Sohail Tanvir, Umar Gul, Hardus Viljoen and Kieron Pollard.

Islamabad United: Misbah-ul-Haq (captain), Alex Hales, Sam Billings, Mohammad Hasan, Chadwick Walton, Rohail Nazir, Luke Ronchi, Amad Butt, Jean-Paul Duminy, Hussain Talat, Samit Patel, Andre Russell, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Samuel Badree, Steven Finn, Mohammad Sami, Rumman Raees and Zafar Gohar.

