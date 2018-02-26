PSL 2018: Dominant Karachi Kings take on struggling Lahore Qalandars

February 26, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
DUBAI: The eighth match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2018 will be played between Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars at Dubai international cricket stadium on Monday.

The match will begin at 09.00 pm Pakistan Standard Time (PST).

Karachi Kings are unbeaten in the tournament so far whereas Lahore Qalandars has not managed to secure a win.

Karachi Kings started off their campaign with a 19-run win over Quetta Gladiators. They went on to beat defending champions Peshawar Zalmi by five wickets.

Lahore Qalandars lost their first match of the campaign to new comers Multan Sultans by 43 runs. They were beaten by Quetta Gladiators nine wickets.

SQUADS

Karachi Kings: Khurram Manzoor, Joe Denly, Babar Azam, Colin Ingram, Ravi Bopara, Mohammad Rizwan (wicket keeper), Imad Wasim (captain), Shahid Afridi, Mohammad Irfan Jnr, Mohammad Amir, Tymal Mills, Hasan Mohsin, Mohammed Taha, Usman Khan, Usama Mir, Tabish Khan and Saifullah Bangash.

Lahore Qalandars: Brendon McCullum (captain), Sunil Narine, Fakhar Zaman, Cameron Delport, Gulraiz Sadaf (wicket keeper), Umar Akmal, Raza Hasan, Sohail Akhtar, Yasir Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Mustafizur Rahman, Sohail Khan, Mitchell McClenaghan, Bilawal Bhatti, Ghulam Mudassar, Bilal Asif and Aamer Yamin.


  1. Muhammad Rehan   February 26, 2018 3:51 pm/ Reply

    Karachi will win for sure ðŸ™‚

