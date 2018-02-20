Priya Prakash reveals name of favorite cricket star

February 20, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Sports
Ever since budding Indian actress Priya Prakash Varrier broke the Internet with a wink, there seems to be no stopping her ever-rising popularity in India, Pakistan and beyond.

In a recent interview, the Malayalam actor has revealed that she is a fan of none other than former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Priya turned into an overnight sensation when a teaser clip of the movie Oru Adaar Love was shared on social media, sending the entire country into a meltdown.

The video was viewed over 25 million times on YouTube in just one week and over 10 million times on Priya’s own recently verified Instagram account.

“Dhoni is my favourite cricketer,” she told Indian TV.

The pandemonium surrounding the ‘viral wink’ was so much so that the record superstar footballer Cristiano Ronaldo came under threat.

According to NDTV, the 18-year-old garnered over 600k followers on Instagram in just 24 hours, making her only the third personality to do so.

The top two celebrities holding the positions are reality star, Kylie Jenner with 806k followers in 24 hours and Real Madrid and Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo with 650k followers in a day.


