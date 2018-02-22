DUBAI: The day is finally here. The third edition of Pakistan Super League finally kicks off as defending champions Peshawar Zalmi will take on new comers Multan Sultans in the opening game of the tournament at Dubai Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Peshawar Zalmi, winners of the 2017 edition, will be looking to win the tournament for the second time around.

Meanwhile, the new comers Multan Sultans will be looking to start their campaign on a high and start their bid on a winning note.

Darren Sammy, who led West Indies to victory in the World Twenty20 victories back in 2012 and 2016, has retained his captaincy.

Meanwhile, Shoaib Malik – who took Pakistan to the final in the 2007 edition of World T20 – will be leading the Multan Sultans side inaugural bid.

Peshawar Zalmi (players to look out for): Darren Sammy, Mohammad Hafeez, Kamran Akmal, Hasan Ali, Wahab Riaz, Haris Sohail, Evin Lewis, Shakib Al Hasan, Andre Fletcher, Chris Jordan and Dwayne Bravo.

Multan Sultans (players to look out): Shoaib Malik, Ahmed Shehzad, Shan Masood, Sohail Tanvir, Umar Gul, Junaid Khan, Kumar Sangakkara, Kieron Pollard and Imran Tahir.

SQUADS:

Peshawar Zalmi: Darren Sammy (captain), Evin Lewis, Tamim Iqbal, Mohammad Arif, Khushdil Shah, Taimur Sultan, Ibtisam Sheikh, Mohammad Hafeez, Shakib Al Hasan, Haris Sohail, Dwayne Bravo, Hammad Azam, Saad Nasim, Khalid Usman, Kamran Akmal, Andre Fletcher, Hasan Ali, Chris Jordan, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Asghar and Sameen Gul.

Multan Sultans: Shoaib Malik (captain), Ahmed Shehzad, Sohaib Maqsood, Abdullah Shafiq, Darren Bravo, Saif Badar, Umar Siddiq, Shan Masood, Sohail Tanvir, Kieron Pollard, Kashif Bhatti, Ross Whiteley, Kumar Sangakkara, Nicholas Pooran, Umar Gul, Mohammad Irfan, Junaid Khan, Imran Tahir, Irfan Khan, Mohammad Abbas and Hardus Viljoen.

