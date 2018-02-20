New Zealand Cricket backs Eden Park for T20 final

February 20, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Sports
Be the first to comment!

Wellington: New Zealand Cricket (NZC) defended Eden Park Tuesday amid criticism the Auckland venue is too small to host international fixtures such as the T20 tri-series final.

The decider on Wednesday features New Zealand and Australia, who produced a run-fest at the same ground on Friday that left some purists fuming.

A total of 488 runs were scored at 12.7 an over as the sides smashed 32 sixes before Australia completed a world-record run chase of 245 to claim a five-wicket win.

The sight of mis-hits sailing over the boundary for six prompted veteran Australian commentator Jim Maxwell to call the venue “a joke” that should not host international cricket.

Eden Park is best known as a rugby ground and its boundaries fall well short of the International Cricket Council’s 59.5-metre (65-yard) minimum.

The situation is allowed to stand because the Auckland stadium hosted international cricket before the ICC regulations were introduced in 2007.

NZC chief operating officer Anthony Crummy said the governing body “absolutely” backed Eden Park as a venue.

“It’s unique, you can’t deny that, a lot of cricket grounds are,” he told Radio Sport. – AFP


Email This Post

Story first published: 20th February 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

England coach wants T20 internationals scrapped

February 19, 2018 3:47 am

England win battle, but Munro ensures New Zealand win the war

February 18, 2018 4:30 pm

Watch: Australia pull off world record T20 chase against New Zealand

February 16, 2018 6:45 pm

Australia set record run chase to beat New Zealand

February 16, 2018 4:44 pm

West Indies to face World XI in Lord’s charity Twenty20 match

February 15, 2018 3:18 pm

Inzamam says ‘too many T20 matches’ damaging cricket

February 15, 2018 2:28 pm

 

Full Programs

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 20 Feb 2018
Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 20 Feb 2018
Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 20 Feb 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 20 Feb 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 19 Feb 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 19 Feb 2018

Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 19 Feb 2018

Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 19 Feb 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Blogs

 

By: Zara Maqbool

By: Samaa Web Desk

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.