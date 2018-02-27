Mathews ruled out of tri-nation series in Sri Lanka

February 27, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Sports
Be the first to comment!

Colombo: Sri Lanka limited-overs captain Angelo Mathews has been ruled out of next month’s tri-nation Twenty20 tournament after failing to recover from a hamstring injury, the country’s cricket board said Tuesday.

The hosts will be led by Dinesh Chandimal in the series starting March 6 at Colombo’s R Premadasa Stadium. India and Bangladesh are the other two teams.

Sri Lanka Cricket announced a 20-man preliminary squad that will be cropped to 15 on Wednesday.

“Angelo Mathews was not considered for selection as he is still recovering from the injury he suffered during the concluded Tri-Nation Series in Bangladesh,” the board said in a release.

Mathews, 30, was in January named as Sri Lanka’s captain in the shorter format until the 2019 World Cup.

But the all-rounder has been beset by injuries and has led the side in just a single one-day international, against Zimbabwe in Dhaka last month.

Sri Lanka recently swept their Bangladesh tour, winning both the Test and T20 series, after a come-from-behind win in the tri-series involving Zimbabwe. – AFP


Email This Post

Story first published: 27th February 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

David Warne mulls political career

February 27, 2018 7:07 pm

Investigators continue probe into Sridevi’s death

February 27, 2018 12:25 pm

FATF quandary: Failure to devise action plan on terror financing may land Pakistan in trouble

February 27, 2018 12:18 am

Video: When Sri Devi had broken down in message for Pakistani actors

February 26, 2018 8:12 pm

Here’s how Sri Devi had comforted Pakistani actress Sajal Ali

February 26, 2018 7:48 pm

Bangladesh name Windies bowling great Walsh for interim coach

February 26, 2018 7:36 pm

 

Full Programs

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 27 Feb 2018
Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 27 Feb 2018
Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 27 Feb 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 27 Feb 2018

Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 26 Feb 2018

Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 26 Feb 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 26 Feb 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 26 Feb 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Blogs

 

By: Imran Khushal

By: Jawad Akram

By: Zara Maqbool

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.