Kohli ton leads India to 8-wicket rout of South Africa

February 16, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Centurion: Captain Virat Kohli smashed his 35th ODI century on Friday as India stormed to a comprehensive eight-wicket win over South Africa in the sixth and final match to take the series 5-1.

Kohli finished on 129 not out as India reached their target in the 33rd over after South Africa had been dismissed for just 204.

Scores in brief:

South Africa 204 in 50 overs (K. Zondo 54; S Thakur 4-52)

India 206-2 in 32.1 overs (V. Kohli 129 not out)

Result: India won by eight wickets. – AFP


