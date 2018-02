DUBAI: Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators are set to take on each other in a friendly match, just a week before the third edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) kicks off in UAE.

LIVE UPDATES

ISLAMABAD UNITED INNINGS

Over 12: Islamabad United 150/1

Over 11: Islamabad United 145/1

Saud to Misbah-ul-Haq, SIX

Saud to Sahibzada Farhan, CAUGHT OUT

Saud to Asif Ali, SIX

Over 10: Islamabad United 130/0

Umer Amin to Asif Ali, FOUR

Umer Amin to Asif Ali, FOUR

Umer Amin to Asif Ali, SIX

Umer Amin to Asif Ali, SIX

Over 9: Islamabad United 108/0

Nabeel to Asif Ali, SIX

Nabeel to Asif Ali, FOUR

Nabeel to Asif Ali, SIX

Nabeel to Asif Ali, SIX

Over 8: Islamabad United 84/0

Muhammad Junaid to Asif Ali, 1 run

Muhammad Junaid to Asif Ali, 2 runs

Muhammad Junaid to Asif Ali, FOUR

Muhammad Junaid to Asif Ali, FOUR

Muhammad Junaid to Asif Ali, dot

Muhammad Junaid to Asif Ali, SIX

Over 7: Islamabad United 67/0

Over 6: Islamabad United 57/0

Muhammad Junaid to Sahibzada Farhan, 1 run

Muhammad Junaid to Sahibzada Farhan, SIX

Muhammad Junaid to Sahibzada Farhan, dot

Muhammad Junaid to Sahibzada Farhan, FOUR

Muhammad Junaid to Sahibzada Farhan,

Muhammad Junaid to Asif Ali, 1 run

Over 5: Islamabad United 43/0

Faraz Ahmed to Sahibzada Farhan, dot

Faraz Ahmed to Sahibzada Farhan, FOUR

Faraz Ahmed to Sahibzada Farhan, dot

Faraz Ahmed to Sahibzada Farhan, dot

Faraz Ahmed to Sahibzada Farhan, 1 run

Faraz Ahmed to Asif Ali, 1 run

Over 4: Islamabad United 37/0

Anwar Ali to Asif Ali, 1 run

Anwar Ali to Sahibzada Farhan, 1 run

Anwar Ali to Sahibzada Farhan, FOUR

Anwar Ali to Sahibzada Farhan, Wide

Anwar Ali to Sahibzada Farhan, SIX

Anwar Ali to Sahibzada Farhan, dot

Anwar Ali to Asif Ali, 1 run

Over 3: Islamabad United 23/0

Abdul Razzaq to Sahibzada Farhan, SIX

Abdul Razzaq to Sahibzada Farhan, WIDE

Abdul Razzaq to Sahibzada Farhan, dot

Abdul Razzaq to Sahibzada Farhan, dot

Abdul Razzaq to Asif Ali, 1 run

Abdul Razzaq to Asif Ali, FOUR

Abdul Razzaq to Asif Ali, FOUR

Over 2: Islamabad United 7/0

Anwar Ali to Sahibzada Farhan, dot

Anwar Ali to Asif Ali, 1 run

Anwar Ali to Asif Ali, dot

Anwar Ali to Asif Ali, dot

Anwar Ali to Asif Ali, dot

Anwar Ali to Sahibzada Farhan, 1 run

Over 1: Islamabad United 5/0

Abdul Razzaq to Sahibzada Farhan, dropped, 1 run

Abdul Razzaq to Sahibzada Farhan, dot

Abdul Razzaq to Sahibzada Farhan, dot

Abdul Razzaq to Sahibzada Farhan, dot

Abdul Razzaq to Asif Ali, 1 run

Abdul Razzaq to Sahibzada Farhan, 3 runs

Opening batsman: Sahibzada Farhan and Asif Ali

Quetta Gladiators won the toss and chose to field first.

Quetta Gladiators star-studded for HBL All Stars Muqabla led by our very own @SarfarazA_54

Rawalpindi & Islamabad fans join us today at 5PM pic.twitter.com/yKdwG2AptU — Quetta Gladiators (@TeamQuetta) February 15, 2018

The selfie on our way to Pindi Cricket Stadium from film star Saud #HBLAllStarsMuqabla pic.twitter.com/RSQKi0VgaT — Quetta Gladiators (@TeamQuetta) February 15, 2018

Quetta Gladiators captain @SarfarazA_54 wants Cricket crazy fans of Islamabad & Rawalpindi to support HBL All Stars Muqabla at Pindi Stadium pic.twitter.com/i4YI0oHQgA — Quetta Gladiators (@TeamQuetta) February 15, 2018

Crowd building up for the HBL All Stars Muqabla between Quetta Gladiators & @IsbUnited pic.twitter.com/MuftoKBiK1 — Quetta Gladiators (@TeamQuetta) February 15, 2018

Large number of people are taking their seats in the stadiums and we expect a full house tonight.

ISLU painted the town Red! There is no glory in practice, but without practice, there is no glory. Champions are gearing for the clash!! Watch us as we gear up for #HBLAllStarsMuqabla! #UnitedWeWin #SherKiDhaar #DimaghSe pic.twitter.com/6i5d7z5dCN — Islamabad United (@IsbUnited) February 15, 2018

📢 The announcement people in Lahore are waiting for❗Tickets of #HBLPSL 2018 Eliminators are now available. Get your tickets 🎫 now from https://t.co/zfSG0wl3YD

For more details: https://t.co/5IQKXFvB9A pic.twitter.com/BsOzMM7uur — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) February 15, 2018

Quetta Gladiators Team Ambassador @AimaBaig3 will perform at the #HBLAllStarsMuqabla and she wants all of you to be there at the Pindi Stadium#JungKaMaidaan pic.twitter.com/Gwnm2Ga5cr — Quetta Gladiators (@TeamQuetta) February 15, 2018

Quetta Gladiators captain @SarfarazA_54 is warming up for the HBL All Stars Muqabla against @IsbUnited #BOSS

Are you guys coming?? pic.twitter.com/v5CoL67dSa — Quetta Gladiators (@TeamQuetta) February 14, 2018

The friendly match is being played at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

According to the organizers, the match will get under way at 6pm while the stadium’s game will be open for fans two hours prior to the game.

The match will be a great opportunity for the two finalists of the first edition of to test their local talent before they are joined by their international stars.

Free entry has been ensured for students who wish to watch the epic clash between Misbah XI and Sarfaraz XI.

#JungKaMaidaan FREE ENTRY for ALL students with a valid student ID (Schools, Colleges and Universities). Under 15, bring your student ID card, and upto 2 guardians (with a valid CNIC) to watch Islamabad United vs @TeamQuetta match today. Gates open at 5 pm. #UnitedWeWin pic.twitter.com/XCHEv4HLoE — Islamabad United (@IsbUnited) February 15, 2018

The enthralling clash will set the tone for the Pakistan Super League 3 edition which will be a spectacle to witness with international players from around the world taking part.

Story first published: 15th February 2018