India’s run-machine Kohli attains rare double in ICC Rankings

February 20, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Sports
Virat Kohli becomes the second batsman to cross 900-point mark in both Tests and ODIs; Rashid shares top spot with Bumrah amongst bowlers.

⦁ India captain becomes only the second batsman to cross the 900-point mark concurrently in Tests and ODIs
⦁ Rashid Khan and Jasprit Bumrah take joint-top position among bowlers; Rashid also moves into top-five among all-rounders

Virat Kohli’s prolific run with the bat has helped him attain the rare feat of crossing the 900-point mark in both Tests and ODIs after the latest update in the MRF Tyres ICC ODI Player Rankings, which also saw Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan and India pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah take the joint-top position among bowlers.

Kohli has become only the second batsman after South Africa’s AB de Villiers to attain the 900-point mark concurrently in both forms of the game and one among only five to have crossed 900 points in both forms of the game as he consolidated his top position with 558 runs in the 5-1 series win over South Africa, during which he slammed three centuries.

Rashid Khan attained his career-best ranking in ODIs

Kohli has thus moved ahead of Brian Lara in the all-timers’ list, having also overtaken him in the all-timers’ Test list last month. Kohli is now seventh in the ODI list of all-time rankings that is led by Vivian Richards with 935 points and the India captain is now a good 22 points clear of Sachin Tendulkar, whose ODI career high of 887 points came against Zimbabwe in January 1998. Kohli’s aggregate is the best since Brian Lara reached 908 points in March 1993.

India opener Shikhar Dhawan, who aggregated 323 runs in the South Africa series, is another notable gainer in the latest rankings even as a clutch of Indian bowlers made rapid strides in the latest rankings, including the wrist-spin duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav.

Leg-spinner Chahal has moved up 21 slots to eighth position with 16 wickets in the South Africa series while Chinaman bowler Yadav’s 17 scalps have helped him move up 47 places to take the 15th position. Pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah’s eight wickets have lifted him two places to take the joint-first position.

Rashid has joined Bumrah at the top with 16 wickets in the series against Zimbabwe which Afghanistan won 4-1 to become the youngest to attain top ranking. His 51 runs in two innings in the series, including a brisk 43 in the final match in Sharjah on Monday, has also helped him break into the top-five in the list of all-rounders while he has also moved up 11 slots to take 114th place among batsmen.

Bumrah shares top spot in the bowling rankings with Rashid Khan

Other Afghanistan players to gain in the latest rankings include batsmen Rahmat Shah (up 39 places to 42nd), Javed Ahmadi (up 18 places to 83rd) and Najibullah Zadran (up 23 places to 93rd) and off-spin bowler Mohammad Nabi (up seven places to 11th).

For South Africa, Faf du Plessis’ 120-run knock in the first ODI against India, after which he was ruled out due to an injury, has seen him gain one slot to reach eight position.
Meanwhile, Afghanistan have overtaken Zimbabwe in the MRF Tyres ICC ODI Team Rankings. Afghanistan have gained four points to take the 10th position with 55 points while Zimbabwe have lost three points to be on 50 points.

New Zealand v England series

Meanwhile, England and New Zealand feature in a five-match ODI series starting on 25 February at Hamilton, with the home side having the chance to overtake the opposition by winning the series 3-2. A 3-2 series win will help New Zealand overtake England on decimal points while both teams can reach the second position with a 5-0 win.

Series scenarios:

⦁ New Zealand beats England 5-0: New Zealand 119 points; England 113 points

⦁ New Zealand beats England 4-1: New Zealand 117 points; England 114 points

⦁ New Zealand beats England 3-2: New Zealand 116 points (ahead on decimals); England 116

⦁ England beats New Zealand 3-2: England 117 points; New Zealand 114 points

⦁ England beats New Zealand 4-1: England 119 points; New Zealand 113 points

⦁ England beats New Zealand 5-0; England 120 points; New Zealand 111 points

Series itinerary

England v New Zealand:

25 February: 1st ODI, Hamilton
28 February: 2nd ODI, Tauranga
3 March: 3rd ODI, Wellington
7 March: 4th ODI, Dunedin
10 March: 5th ODI, Christchurch

MRF Tyres ICC ODI Team Rankings (as on 20 February, after India v South Africa and Afghanistan v Zimbabwe series):

Rank Team Points
1. India 123 (+4)
2. South Africa 117 (-4)
3. England 116
4. New Zealand 115
5. Australia 112
6. Pakistan 96
7. Bangladesh 90
8. Sri Lanka 84
9. Windies 76
10. Afghanistan 55 (+4)
11. Zimbabwe 50 (-3)
12. Ireland 40

 

MRF Tyres ICC ODI Player Rankings (as on 20 February, after India v South Africa and Afghanistan v Zimbabwe series):

BATSMEN (top 20)

Rank (+/-) Player Team Points Avge Highest Rating
   1 ( – ) Virat Kohli Ind  909!  58.10 909 v SA at Centurion 2018
   2 ( – ) AB de Villiers SA  844  53.50 902 v NZ at Auckland 2015
   3 ( – ) David Warner Aus  823  43.43 880 v Pak at Adelaide 2017
   4 (+1) Babar Azam Pak  813  51.11 846 v NZ at Wellington 2018
   5 (+1) Joe Root Eng  808  50.91 818 v Aus at Brisbane 2018
   6 (-2) Rohit Sharma Ind  799  44.55 825 v SL at Mohali 2017
   7 (-1) Quinton de Kock SA  783  45.41 808 v Ban at East London 2017
   8 (+1) Faf du Plessis SA  782  44.68 802 v Ind at Durban 2018
   9 (-1) Kane Williamson NZ  777  46.51 798 v SA at Centurion 2015
  10 (+4) Shikhar Dhawan Ind  769  45.90 794 v SA at Melbourne 2015
  11 ( – ) Martin Guptill NZ  764  43.75 789 v SA at Hamilton 2017
  12 (-2) Hashim Amla SA  746  50.23 901 v Eng at Trent Bridge 2012
  13 (-1) Ross Taylor NZ  736  44.92 743 v Pak at Dunedin 2018
  14 (+1) Aaron Finch Aus  724  38.55 743 v Eng at Melbourne 2015
  15 (-2) MS Dhoni Ind  717  51.37 836 v Aus at Delhi 2009
  16 ( – ) Tamim Iqbal Ban  698  34.98 721 v Zim at Mirpur 2018
  17 ( – ) Steve Smith Aus  692  41.84 752 v Pak at Sydney 2017
  18 ( – ) Jos Buttler Eng  656  37.63 723 v Ban at Mirpur 2016
  19 ( – ) Mushfiqur Rahim Ban  652  32.99 671 v Zim at Mirpur 2015
  20 ( – ) Jason Roy Eng  645  37.84 672 v Aus at Melbourne 2018

BOWLERS (top 20)

Rank (+/-) Player              Team  Points  Avge Highest Rating
1= (+8) Rashid Khan Afg  787*!  13.26 787 v Zim at Sharjah 2018
  (+2) Jasprit Bumrah Ind  787*!  22.50 787 v SA at Centurion 2018
   3 (-1) Trent Boult NZ  729  24.27 766 v Ind at Delhi 2016
   4 ( – ) J. Hazlewood Aus  714  24.27 733 v Eng at Adelaide 2018
   5 ( – ) Hasan Ali Pak  711*  21.40 766 v NZ at Wellington 2018
   6 (-5) Imran Tahir SA  683  24.81 786 v SL at Johannesburg 2017
   7 (-1) Kagiso Rabada SA  679  27.57 724 v Eng at Lord’s 2017
   8 (+21) Y. Chahal Ind  667*!  21.83 667 v SA at Centurion 2018
   9 (-2) Mitchell Santner NZ  662 !  32.03 662 v Pak at Wellington 2018
  10 (-2) Mitchell Starc Aus  658  20.95 783 v NZ at Melbourne 2015
  11 (+7) Mohammad Nabi Afg  646  31.74 653 v Zim at Harare 2017
  12 (-1) Sunil Narine Win  636  26.46 791 v SL at Jamaica 2013
  13 (-1) Adil Rashid Eng  632  31.78 655 v Ban at Chittagong 2016
  14 (-1) Chris Woakes Eng  630  31.83 651 v SA at Headingley 2017
  15 (+47) Kuldeep Yadav Ind  628*  20.02 637 v SA at Port Elizabeth 2018
  16 (-6) Akshar Patel Ind  624*  31.31 663 v Aus at Nagpur 2017
  17 (-3) Pat Cummins Aus  623  28.45 626 v Eng at Adelaide 2018
  18 (-3) Matt Henry NZ  621  24.59 675 v Aus at Hamilton 2016
  19 (-2) Liam Plunkett Eng  616  30.22 646 v Win at Southampton 2017
  20 (-1) M. Rahman Ban  601*  19.19 602 v Zim at Mirpur 2018

 

ALL-ROUNDERS (top 5)

Rank (+/-) Player Team Points Highest Rating
   1 ( – ) Shakib Al Hasan Ban  360 453 v Zim at Chittagong 2009
   2 ( – ) M. Hafeez Pak  339 438 v Ind at Kolkata 2013
   3 ( – ) M. Nabi               Afg  332 349 v Ire at Greater Noida 2017
   4 (+11) Rashid Khan Afg  311*/*! 311 v Zim at Sharjah 2018
   5 (-1) A. Mathews SL  306 427 v Eng at Colombo (RPS) 2014

Story first published: 20th February 2018

 

