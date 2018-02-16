CENTURION: India, virtually unchanged despite having already won the series, won the toss and decided to bowl in the sixth and final one-day international against South Africa on Friday.

Despite holding a winning 4-1 series lead, India made only one change with seam bowler Shardul Thakur replacing Bhuvneshwar Kumar for the match at SuperSport Park.

“We want to win this game,” said captain Virat Kohli. “We want to put ourselves in a situation that we might encounter in a very important game to come. As a batting unit we want to embrace the challenge of chasing down a total again.”

South Africa made four changes, leaving out experienced batsmen JP Duminy and David Miller, who were replaced by Khaya Zondo and Farhaan Behardien. Fast bowler Kagiso Rabada was rested, with all-rounder Chris Morris coming in, while leg-spinner Imran Tahir replaced left-arm spinner Tabraiz Shamsi.

South Africa XI: Aiden Markram (captain), Hashim Amla, AB de Villiers, Khaya Zondo, Farhaan Behardien, Heinrich Klaasen (wkt), Chris Morris, Andile Phehlukwayo, Imran Tahir, Morne Morkel, Lungi Ngidi.

India XI: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, MS Dhoni (wkt), Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal. – AFP

Story first published: 16th February 2018