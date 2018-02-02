MOUNT MAUNGANUI: India and Australia will battle it out for the ICC Under-19 World Cup crown on Saturday.

Both India and Australia have won the tournament three times.

It is pertinent to mention that India beat Australia in the group stages of the competition.

India beat Australia in their first game of the competition by 100 runs and went on to qualify for the quarters after beating Papua New Guinea by 10 wickets. They defeated Zimbabwe in the group stage by 10 wickets.

The “Men-In-Blue” then knocked out Bangladesh and arch-rivals Pakistan in the quarter final and semifinal respectively to qualify for the final.

Meanwhile, Australia started their campaign on a losing note as they were beaten by India by 100 runs. The team made a comeback in the competition and beat Zimbabwe by seven wickets and thrashed Papua New Guinea by 311 runs.

The side qualified for the final after knocking out England and Afghanistan in the quarter final and semifinal respectively.

Australia U-19 (squad): Jack Edwards, Max Bryant, Jason Sangha (captain), Jonathan Merlo, Param Uppal, Nathan McSweeney, Will Sutherland, Baxter J Holt (wicket keeper), Zak Evans, Ryan Hadley, Lloyd Pope, Xavier Bartlett, Jarrod Freeman, Patrick Rowe and Austin Waugh.

India U-19 (squad): Prithvi Shaw (captain), Manjot Kalra, Shubman Gill, Harvik Desai (wicket keeper), Riyan Parag, Abhishek Sharma, Anukul Roy, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Shiva Singh, Ishan Porel, Himanshu Rana, Aryan Juyal, Arshdeep Singh, Pankaj Yadav and Aditya Thakare.

