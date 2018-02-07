IG Sindh directs for stringent security for PSL match at Karachi

KARACHI:Inspector General of Police (IGP), Sindh, A.D. Khawaja on Wednesday directed the police to devise a comprehensive strategy for security arrangements of the cricket match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the National Stadium Karachi.

The Sindh police chief said this while chairing a meeting about the PSL security arrangements here at the Central Police Office (CPO), said a statement here.

The meeting was attended by PCB Security In charge Col.(Retd) Azam Khan, Additional IG Karachi Mushtaq Mehar, Additional IG Counter Terrorism Department Dr. Sana Ullah Abbasi, Additional DIG Special Branch Dr. Wali Ullah Dal, representative of Pakistan Rangers Sindh Brigadier Shahid and Colonel Zia, DIG ASF Karachi Airport and officials of Civil Aviation, K-Electric, National Stadium management and others.

The IG Sindh directed the DIG East, who is Focal Person for the matters related to the PSL Cricket match at Karachi to keep in contact with the Additional IG Special Branch.

He also ordered for the complete security audit of the stadium and prepare a comprehensive report about the security plan of the match.

He asked to develop a coordination between the Sindh Rangers and other law enforcement agencies.

The DIG East during the briefing informed that under the security plan of the match, extra-ordinary security arrangements will also be adopted in the residential areas adjacent to the National Stadium Karachi.

It was also decided in the meeting that special stickers

should be issued for the VIP parking.

Foolproof security for the players and staff, airport, residential areas and routes also be part of the security plan, the meeting decided.

It also decided to make arrangements to ensure smooth and uninterrupted flow of traffic during the match.

Additional IG Karachi will supervise the overall cricket match security while a platoon will escort players.

Story first published: 7th February 2018