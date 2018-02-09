Ice Cricket: Sehwagâ€™s Diamonds set Afridiâ€™s Royals 206 to win

ST. MORITZ: Ayndrew Symonds (67) and Mohammad Kaif (57) struck fifties as Palace Diamonds set Royals a massive target of 206 in the second and final Twenty20 match of the inauguration edition of ICE Cricket at St. Mortiz, Switzerland.

Royals lead the 2-match series 1-0.

Electing to bat first, Diamond were off to a flying start due to Virender Sehwagâ€™s quick-fire 22-ball 47 before former Pakistani star all-rounder Abdul Razzaq struck twice to remove Tillakaratne Dilshan and Mahela Jayawardene.

Mike Hussey steadied the inning before Andrew Symonds exploded. Symonds hit 5 sixes and 4 fours in his 67 off 42 balls.

Mohammad Kaif also chipped in with 57 from 30 balls to guide Royals to 205/5..

For Royals, Abdul Razzaq bagged three wickets, Grant Eliott and Daniel Vettor also got one wicket each.

Three Pakistani greats Shahid Afridi, Shoaib Akhtar and Abdul Razzaq are part of the Royalsâ€™ squad. – SAMAA

