ICC continues investigation into Ajman cricket event

February 1, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Sports
LAHORE: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday confirmed it is continuing its investigation into the Ajman All Stars event.

According to the information made available here, ICC General Manager Anti-Corruption Alex Marshall said: “The event was not approved or in any way anctioned by the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) and, therefore, neither the ECB nor the ICC had authority to take action under cricket’s anti-corruption rules against
anybody who may have engaged in any corrupt practice.”

“However, after speaking to a number of those involved, we consider there should be strong evidence to indicate it was a corrupt event and damaging to the wider reputation of cricket and as such will continue the investigation.

“Our ongoing enquiries will now focus on identifying the organisers of the tournament to prevent similar incidents occurring elsewhere and to disrupt corrupt practices wherever we can,” he added.

“In addition, all Member Boards whose players participated in the event would be asked to consider whether by doing so, those players are in breach of any other applicable rules, including those that prohibit participation in unsanctioned cricket, and if so for disciplinary action to be taken against them,” said the ICC official. – APP


