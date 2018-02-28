Former Barcelona and Spain striker Castro dies aged 68

February 28, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Sports
Be the first to comment!

MADRID: Enrique Castro, a former Barcelona player and five-time top scorer in the Spanish league, died on Tuesday aged 68.

Castro, nicknamed ‘Quini’, scored 54 league goals in 100 games for Barca and won two Copas del Rey (1981, 1983), as well as the UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup (1982).

He died in Gijon after suffering a heart attack.

A statement from Barcelona read: “Enrique Castro ‘Quini’ dies (1949-2018), player and legend of our Club. The Camp Nou will never forget your legacy, RIP.”

Castro also spent two spells at Sporting Gijon, the first of which spanned 12 years.

“Quini has left us, Rest In Peace our myth,” a statement from Sporting read.

An international with Spain, Castro played at the World Cup in 1978 and 1982, as well as the European Championship in 1980.

He scored eight goals in 35 appearances for the national side. – AFP


Email This Post

Story first published: 28th February 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Usain Bolt to make footballing debut

February 27, 2018 8:48 pm

Shakira pays 20 mn euros tax

February 27, 2018 6:51 pm

Neymar suffers fractured metatarsal, serious doubt to face Real

February 27, 2018 5:26 am

Premier League: Chelsea, Arsenal count their losses as top four soar

February 26, 2018 5:12 pm

Suarez hat-trick extends six-goal Barcelona’s La Liga lead

February 25, 2018 11:51 am

Suarez hat-trick extends six-goal Barca’s La Liga lead

February 25, 2018 4:28 am

 

Full Programs

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 27 Feb 2018
Awaz | SAMAA TV | 27 Feb 2018
Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 27 Feb 2018

Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 27 Feb 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 27 Feb 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 27 Feb 2018

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 27 Feb 2018

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 27 Feb 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Blogs

 

By: Omair Alavi

By: Imran Khushal

By: Jawad Akram

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.